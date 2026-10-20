Orange commission approves TDT list with $350 million for Dr. Phillips

Orange County commissioners are moving forward with a spending plan for $862 million in tourist development tax funds for the next 10 years.

On Monday, commissioners voted 6-1 on a list of 13 projects supported by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

“Every one of these projects that we talked about today will add jobs,” Demings said. “Some of them are jobs that will allow people to invest in themselves and get access to the good jobs.”

Twelve of the projects were recommendations from a 34-member TDT task force advisory group, which worked over the summer reviewing grant proposals. Demings added one other project to the list: $46 million toward a new soccer stadium and track facility for the University of Central Florida.

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer spoke during the Orange County Commission's meeting on Tourist Development Tax dollar spending. Dyer said he supports Mayor Jerry Demings' proposal, "specifically for the Dr. Phillips expansion and for the Citrus Sports Garage, and to make clear on the record that the city is prepared to do the bonding necessary to facilitate any funding that goes to the Dr. Phillips Center."



The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts was the biggest recipient, initially up for $400 million.

District 3 Commissioner Mayra Uribe moved to amend the proposal, reducing the amount given to the Dr. Phillips Center to $350 million. And the commission approved that amount.

The original proposal could have affected the county’s reserves negatively, putting it into the red. Uribe proposed using the savings to fund smaller projects in Ocoee and Winter Garden.

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media Tiffany Moore Russell spoke outside the Orange County Administration Building ahead of the a meeting about Tourist Development Tax spending. She said her concern is not about the proposed projects. "This is about whether we are giving the public enough time and information to understand decisions involving approximately $836 million a year," she said.



Commissioners also considered improvements toward the Orange County Convention Center. However, Demings recommended waiting to give the convention center more money until its ongoing development is finished. The convention center had previously received $560 million in TDT money in 2024.

District 5 Commissioner Kelly Martinez Semrad was the one dissenting vote during Monday’s meeting. She was flummoxed as to why more research hadn’t been done into how funding choices may impact the county’s future, with Amendment 3 yet undecided and looming in November. The amendment, should it pass, would give most homeowners a tax break but would reduce funding for some community services.

“I think we’re making a big mistake. The timing is so awkward,” she said.

And she wasn’t alone. Among the 70-plus speakers who arrived for public comment was Ella Wood, a spokesperson for Unite Here 737. She also worked on the TDT task force as an advisor.

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media Ella Wood with Unite Local 737. She stands outside the Orange County Administration building ahead of a tourism development tax dollar meeting, asking commissioners to pause their vote.

“Take a breath, give the next 10 years of our future their due consideration. Don’t rush nearly a billion dollars out the door today.” Wood said.

About an hour before Monday’s meeting, Wood stood along with others — union representatives, local politicians and members of the TDT advisory board — as they gathered outside the Orange County Administration Building. Among them was county mayoral candidate Tiffany Moore Russell.

“I’m not asking this commission to walk away from these projects. I’m asking them not to rush. Take the time. Show the public the full picture,” Moore Russell said.

Orange County workers also spoke up during public comment.

Giovanni Reyes is a chef who worked at the Dr. Phillips Center as a subcontractor. He said in three years he only saw a raise of $1.50. Reyes also said he and his coworkers received little to no benefits. He asked the board to reconsider its proposal to give money to the center and use that money to help support the workers who keep the Doctor Phillips Center, and other entertainment and hospitality businesses, afloat.

“For almost a billion, we need to know that there will be improvement with funding for transport, housing, and for the people who actually work in these buildings,” Reyes said.

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media Orange County commissioners are moving forward with plans to spend $862 million in Tourist Development Tax funds on arts, culture, and sports projects.

Demings’ proposal was in alignment with the Task Force’s top four recommendations, including $75 to the Application Review Committee fund, which reviews TDT grant proposals. There were also the Orange County Natural Resources Tourism Infrastructure Grant, Orange County Eco Tourism Grant, and Orange County Arts and Cultural Affairs.

Demings defended his proposal, stating he wasn’t rushing and has acted transparently in the best interest of the community.

“My proposal for the use of available TDT funds is based on a financial analysis conducted by our staff, the comptroller’s office, and our financing team to help facilitate a focused and deliberate discussion during the workshop today,” he said.

“We may not all agree about the process of how we get to taking care of our community, but we are united in taking care of our community. We have the blessing of having, you know, these 800-plus million dollars to spend.”