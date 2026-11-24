The Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Sanford is closed due to flooding.

The zoo has had to move a few animals, its black bears, a bald eagle, and a tortoise, to higher ground to avoid flooding in their habitats.

There’s flooding throughout the zoo from recent rainfall and rising waters in Lake Monroe have flooded the entrance. The National Weather Service reports the St. Johns River at Sanford has reached a major flood stage,at 8.1 feet. It's forecast to climb to 8.4 feet later in the week and remain there into the weekend.

The zoo’s annual Asian Lantern Festival is also closed until the flooding recedes. The Central Florida Zoo’s COO, Bob Chabot, said the festival is important for the zoo’s mission and values.

“The timing was terrible for all this,” Chabot said. “We had literally just opened the festival the weekend before last, and we were off to a really great start and strong start for that, when all of this started to happen.

“It is the most important fundraiser for us annually. It is what really allows us to sort of execute on our mission, which is the care of these animals that you know that are in our care, and also to do some really important conservation work.”

Courtesy photo//Central Florida Zoo

The eagle habitat at the Central Florida Zoo is underwater.

All of the animals at the zoo are safe and away from flooded areas. Chabot said they have a team of essential staff to help care for the animals while the zoo remains closed. He said the entrance to the zoo is completely underwater.

“It was built on a wetland essentially, so that's why we have all the elevated boardwalks that you know even in normal times are necessary to keep everybody up over all of that wetland area. I mean, we're doing okay.,” he said. “The animals will be okay. The staff is so passionate and so committed, and they work so hard and care so much for these animals, and so we are all doing everything we can to make sure that happens.”

As far as the festival, Chabot said the zoo and the festival’s partners are working on extending the dates so they can make up for the lost time.

“We're going to do everything we can to make up for the nights that we're losing,” Chabot said. “We need to. It's just so important to us. … You can believe our development department, which is our fundraising department, is working hard, looking for any and all grant funding that could be available to help in these kinds of situations.”