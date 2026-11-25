A presidential commission is deciding which state will host the U.S. Space Academy, a NASA-led institute to train civilian and military personnel for the space industry. Florida is one of 25 states that submitted a proposal to host the academy.

A commission to establish the U.S. Space Academy was created by an executive order signed by President Trump in August. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman serves as the chair of the commission, along with representatives from the Trump administration, the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of the Air Force.

The NASA-led institute will train civilian and military personnel for the space industry.

“President Trump’s vision for a new academy is a transformational step to educate the engineers, scientists, technicians, operators and even the astronauts who will be necessary for the inspiring future we are pursuing in space,” said Isaacman after Trump signed the executive order on Aug. 28. The commission is returning a report to the president on the development of the academy, including its location, by Dec. 26.

Florida’s proposal comes in two phases. The University of Central Florida would host the inaugural class of about 300 students in the fall of 2028. Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach would support that class, along with the Space University Research Consortium.

The proposal outlines a plan for a permanent 1,000-acre campus opening in 2031 at the Kennedy Space Center.

Space Florida The plan for a proposed permanent U.S. Space Academy campus at the Kennedy Space Center. The 1,000-acre school would sit near the Launch and Landing Facility at KSC, also known as the Shuttle Landing Facility.

The location takes advantage of the “space triangle,” a high-tech regional cluster of space and tech universities and companies in Orange, Brevard and Volusia counties, said Rob Long, president and CEO of Space Florida.

“You can imagine a scenario where a student goes to class in the morning,” Long said. “They drive over and have their flight training midday, and then maybe drive around the corner to one of our industry partners and do an engineering internship and then be home that afternoon, all in the span of an eight-hour period.”

The long-term plan for a Florida-based Space Academy would host upwards of 4,000 students.

That kind of workforce development, said Long, can only bolster the already growing space industry in the state. He sees economic value, not only in the students who come and go, but in the ability to create "cohesive integrations between industry and government and high tech activity."

In its bid, Space Florida said the state has already invested in some $680 million in transportation infrastructure that would support the creation of the academy.

“Florida is where America goes to win the space race," Governor-elect Byron Donalds said in a statement. “We already have the infrastructure and the partnerships to launch the next generation of aerospace leaders, and we're ready to do it again.”

Editor’s Note: Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and the UCF Board of Trustees are financial sponsors of Central Florida Public Media, but our journalism remains independent.