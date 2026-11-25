Floodwaters continue to rise in parts of Central Florida one day before the Thanksgiving holiday, following this month’s two separate bouts of heavy rain. The rainfall affecting the region comes amid this year’s very strong El Niño, a global climate pattern fueled by warmer waters in the Pacific.

In Seminole County, flooding has affected upwards of 500 homes along the slow-moving St. Johns River, which is still rising, Emergency Management Director Alan Harris said Friday. In the coming days, that count will likely only grow.

“As the water continues to increase, we are noticing more and more homes [affected by flooding],” Harris said.

RELATED: Flood risk rises across Florida as heavy rain threatens ahead of Thanksgiving

If Seminole County residents notice water in their home, Harris said, they should report the damage to the county at prepareseminole.org . The information will help the county make its case for disaster assistance funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Harris characterized the recent flooding as “historic.”

“I've worked in emergency services for over 30 years, and I've never seen anything like this, as far as the flooding,” Harris said. “It's certainly historic. It's broken every single record that we've had.”

Molly Duerig / Central Florida Public Media Seminole County will continue to staff its emergency operations center in the coming days, including through the Thanksgiving holiday. The county’s citizens’ information hotline, 407-665-0000, will also be available.

A major disaster declaration now in effect for Florida makes federal disaster assistance available for eligible residents in certain counties. Brevard County is currently the only Central Florida county included in the declaration, but Harris said Friday he hopes that will soon change.

RELATED: Federal disaster declaration approved for Brevard County

“We were excited to hear that there was a declaration last night — and then, when we saw that our county was not included in that declaration, quite upset about that,” Harris said. “I know the state of Florida has issued a second request for the federal government, and that does include Seminole County.”

Harris said Seminole County has preemptively requested a joint preliminary damage assessment, which would involve state and federal officials working together to assess flooding damage in the county.

In Brevard County, more than 2,400 homes have been damaged or destroyed by this month’s duo of rain events — with “reports still rolling in daily,” according to a county spokesperson. Brevard residents can learn more here about how to apply for FEMA assistance.

Screenshot / FL511.com Flooding of the St. Johns River has closed State Road 46 at the river in Seminole and Volusia counties, as seen in this screenshot captured Wednesday afternoon.

State Road 46 is closed at the St. Johns River in Seminole and Volusia counties, due to the flooding. To try and forecast when it might be possible to reopen the road, Seminole County did some modeling with the National Weather Service and U.S. Geological Survey, Harris said. Their goal was to see when Lake Harney’s water levels might go down to 10.5 feet — still a major flood stage for the water body.

“December 18th, at the earliest, is when it will get [to] where we can get [SR] 46 opened, at this current forecast,” Harris said. “So that's a long, long time … That means water is going to be in homes for a long, long period of time; potentially, maybe even up to Christmas time.”

The road closure affects SR-46 access to and from Brevard County. It also affects public school students who live in Volusia County but attend school in Seminole County.

“There is a plan now for those students,” Harris said, and an alternate bus route has been identified — one that will take significantly longer.

“What took maybe 20, 30 minutes to get to school now could be an hour, hour and 10 minutes to get to school,” Harris said. “We're asking for patience from children and families.”

Residents can use the Florida Department of Transportation’s interactive tool, FL 511 , to check on current road conditions and closures.

RELATED: Flooding forces the Central Florida Zoo to close

Courtesy photo//Central Florida Zoo

/ Courtesy Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens The eagle habitat at the Central Florida Zoo is underwater, following recent heavy rains that prompted the zoo's temporary closure.

In Downtown Sanford, floodwaters surrounding the civil courthouse prompted the county to close down the building Friday. Also on Friday, Harris said, the county was opening an additional comfort station in the county’s northwest quadrant, where floodwaters were rising near neighborhoods like the St. Johns River Estates. Residents of those neighborhoods will be able to use shower and laundry facilities at the comfort station.

Additional information about the county’s comfort stations and resource-distribution sites is available here .

Whether or not they have flooding or property insurance, affected residents should photograph and document any flooding damage to their home, Harris advised. He said it’s also helpful to have photos of how the property looked prior to the flooding.

Harris also urged anyone boating on the St. Johns River to take it slow, and abide by all current no-wake zones to avoid causing any further damage.

“If they're on the St. Johns River, do not go fast. Because the wake that you create can further damage people's homes. They already are in a bad situation,” Harris said.

The state activates no-wake zones for certain sections of the St. Johns, once flood gauges reach a certain height. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission keeps an active list of which no-wake zones are currently in effect.

This year’s El Niño is a natural phenomenon being intensified by climate change. El Niño is fueled by warmer waters in the Pacific — and global warming is driving up ocean temperatures to record highs.