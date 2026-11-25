President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for the storms and flooding at the beginning of the month in Brevard County and five other counties farther south, mostly along the Atlantic Coast.

Florida requested the declaration on Nov. 9. The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced the decision Tuesday night.

More extensive flooding began last week -- and the state is asking the president to designate additional counties.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced on social media that it has made “an additional expedited request for a Major Disaster Declaration following the second round of historic fall flooding. … The request includes eight counties: Brevard, Broward, Flagler, Indian River, Orange, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia.”

Tuesday’s declaration makes federal funding available for individuals in Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties. FEMA says the help includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.

Assistance is also available for local governments.