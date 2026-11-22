It’s Saturday morning in Geneva, about 4 miles away from the St. Johns River in Seminole County. On a typical sunny morning like this one, the green grass and quiet streets paint an idyllic scene.

But today is anything but typical. On Wednesday, rain began to fall across Central Florida, leading to what locals say is the worst flooding the area has seen.

In Geneva, plant nurseries and tree farms are drowning and homes have become islands.

Sam Stockbridge / Central Florida Public Media Flooding along the St. Johns River and across Central Florida forced several businesses to close, including Inca Plant Nursery in Geneva.

Sam Stockbridge / Central Florida Public Media This week’s flooding spread to the Horsepower Ranch’s oak tree farm on Snow Hill Road in Geneva.

Sam Stockbridge / Central Florida Public Media Lots of flooding was seen along Snow Hill Road in Geneva on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.

State Road 46, which connects Sanford to Mims via Geneva, was completely waterlogged, closed to the public by the Florida Department of Transportation. Rafts of fire ants drifted on placid waters, while worms spasmed on the warm asphalt.

Sam Stockbridge / Central Florida Public Media State Road 46, linking Sanford to Mims, was closed to the public on Saturday due to miles of flooding along the St. Johns River.

A Florida Department of Transportation employee on site on Saturday morning said the road wouldn’t be opened for at least 10 days.

Just past the road blockade, The Alibi Bar and Grill is still open. It saw a surge in business on Friday from rescue crews stopping in for lunch. Things are slower today, but a handful of regulars are here for breakfast and a drink.

Sam Stockbridge / Central Florida Public Media Nearby residents enjoy breakfast, and drinks, at The Alibi Bar and Grill just east of Geneva on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.

Shannon Wheeler is taking orders in wet, muddy socks.

“Can’t drive to my house. I have to park at the front and then wade through the water to get to it,” she explains.

Wheeler lives in a mobile home with her kids near the Econlockhatchee River, where the water is “a little below my knee deep.”

Her house is still dry — she set it five feet off the ground in case of floods. Still, she’ll have to leave her home soon to stay with her sister in Orlando.

“I have no water, because I had to turn off the septic so it doesn't back off into the Econ,” Wheeler explained.

Sam Stockbridge / Central Florida Public Media Shannon Wheeler, a server at the Alibi Bar and Grill on State Road 46, had to wade out to her car in knee-deep water due to widespread flooding in eastern Florida from heavy rains this week.

The onslaught of rain for three days was unexpected, Wheeler says, “but the scary part of it really is the St. Johns. Obviously, everybody knows it flows north. Down south, Palm Bay got it way worse. All that water is just going to keep coming up to us. So it's not done. And that's scary.”

Seeing her neighbors struggle with the flooding makes her emotional.

“[It] makes me want to cry. In Christmas, Bithlo, Cocoa, this whole area, it's just underwater. And me being 37 and born and raised here, I've never seen this until [Hurricane] Ian. And it seems like this is a recurring thing,” Wheeler said. “My homeland — now I’m scared to even live there because it's just gonna flood.”

She and many others feel the state bears some responsibility for the flooding.

“The state needs to get it under control with all this developing. They don't know what they're doing to stop all this water,” Wheeler said. “Where's the water going to go? Florida's wetlands are there on purpose to soak the water up. If you build on it, it's concrete. Where does it go? I just really think the state really needs to think about it, because they're putting a lot of people's lives in danger.”

A river transformed

Farther to the south, just east of Christmas, the flooding is even more pronounced. The St. Johns river flooded large swaths of State Road 50, forcing the Florida Department of Transportation to close the road.

Sam Stockbridge / Central Florida Public Media Surging water levels on the St. Johns River left large portions of State Road 50 underwater on Saturday. It was closed to the public.

Zack Lively and his family and friends piloted their airboats from their homes in Mims to the highway, about 20 miles southwest, to survey the water levels.

“I've never seen it where you couldn't get a boat underneath this bridge right here to the west of us. It's pretty high,” Lively says. “I've been through here when the water's been high before, and you could always get under it. Right now, not so much.”

Sam Stockbridge / Central Florida Public Media Airboats were valuable for navigating flooded and closed roads on Saturday. Friends and family piloted south from Brevard County to see the flooding firsthand.

Along State Road 50, the river’s height disparity is stark when compared to earlier this year, flooding low-lying plains and properties outward from its usual course by perhaps a mile or more.

Sam Stockbridge / Central Florida Public Media The St. Johns River, seen here along State Road 50, flooded plains and properties miles away, as far north as Christmas.

Screenshot / via Google Maps The same section of the St. Johns River, seen from State Road 50, taken by Google Street View in March.

With water lapping along the sides of the highway, dozens of buzzards dine uninterrupted on roadkill, and hundreds of sparrows zip above to feast on bugs and insects in the still air.

Improvised evacuation

In Cocoa, the record-breaking high water levels along the St. Johns River put Saldon Lane and hundreds of other properties underwater.

The Florida National Guard was deployed in Brevard County to help with recovery efforts, but friends and neighbors are coming together to help, too.

Sam Stockbridge / Central Florida Public Media Cocoa residents used a tractor, a boat and a hovercraft to check in on neighbors and extract cars from flooded property along Saldon Lane on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.

Along Saldon Lane, that involves lots of equipment and waders. Local resident William Treadway refitted his bright orange tractor’s air intake to handle the deep water, then hooked up a raised trailer bed with a ramp to extract cars stranded by the floodwaters and ferry people to their homes to collect belongings.

Today, he and his friends and neighbors get four or five cars out.

Sam Stockbridge / Central Florida Public Media William Treadway, right, helps a driver load their car onto his trailer on Saldon Lane in Cocoa on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.

“We ain't waiting on no government,” Treadway says. “Government ain't gonna do nothing for us.”

The mood is positive. People share pizzas from Little Caesar’s and bottled waters from the back of a pickup. Some of those who don’t have waders handy abandon their shoes and socks to navigate the water more comfortably.

Most residents in the 20-house development, including the rest of Treadway’s family, are staying with friends or family until the water recedes.

People staying with friends and family seems to be a common theme rather than at either of the two public shelters that are currently operating in Brevard County.

Sam Stockbridge / Central Florida Public Media Attendance at Brevard County’s flood shelter at the Walter Butler Community Center was sparse on Saturday afternoon.

By midday on Saturday, Cocoa’s Walter Butler Community Center shelter is sparsely attended.

Treadway has been staying put in his neighborhood to protect it: “If there's any looters down here, I'm gonna light them up like Fourth of July.”

Though he lives at the end of the street, where the water is deepest — “definitely nipple deep back there” — his house is two stories, so he moved his valuables upstairs.

“We've been here four or five years and never seen it this bad,” Treadway says. “I think it's all them Yankees coming on down here, and building all the houses around here, and just it's flooding all this. My house was built in '64, and they ain't never seen a flood like this. You know, they building up all these apartments, building on wetlands and whatnot — someone needs to put a stop to it.”

He and his neighbors will have to strip out damaged drywall and rebuild. In his neighborhood, they avoided the real tragedy.

“This ain't nothing. Could have been a lot worse,” he says. “Nobody's lives are lost, and that's all that counts.”

By late afternoon, Treadway was making another trip out in the tractor to load up the car belonging to Randy Crawford, his neighbor — and former babysitter.

That flooding has spread to numerous other parts of Brevard County, too. Lawns, driveways and ranches along Burnett Road have vanished under the water.

Sam Stockbridge / Central Florida Public Media Flooding left homes and property underwater along Burnett Road in Cocoa on Saturday afternoon.

Sam Stockbridge / Central Florida Public Media Flooding left homes and property underwater along Burnett Road in Cocoa on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Geological Survey measured historically high water levels on the St. John at nearby Lake Poinsett earlier this week. As of Sunday, levels are more than a foot higher than their previous record in 1953.

Sam Stockbridge / Central Florida Public Media A man uses an inflatable mattress as a raft to carry supplies back from his house near Brevard County’s F. Burton Smith park in Cocoa on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.

Additional flooding

Water levels along the St. Johns River are projected to continue climbing over the coming week, according to the USGS. Major flooding is expected near Sanford and DeLand.

A National Weather Service flood warning is in effect for areas along the river through noon on Sunday.