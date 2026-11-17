More than a dozen school board members from 11 Florida counties told education policy researchers they feel targeted and intimidated by top state officials.

Researchers from the University of Southern California Rossier School of Education and the University of San Francisco School of Education say "public education as an institution, a value, and a promise is at risk" in Florida. They interviewed 17 school board members in 11 counties, including at least one South Florida county, at the beginning of the year. The state has 67 counties and more than 350 school board members.

University of San Francisco researcher Danfeng Koon said school board members feel it has become harder to do their job properly at the most basic level because of the potential attention they might attract from the state.

"We want local officials to ask hard questions, right?" Koon told WLRN, "but we found more and more that because of this pressure from state officials, they were feeling very scared to even ask these very basic questions."

DeSantis drives education policy

Since he was first elected in 2018, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has harnessed culture war passions and deployed them in education policies.

In the name of "parental rights," he has banned instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity and limited what Florida schools can teach about racism and U.S. history. He has exercised control over the pronouns and bathrooms students use. He signed into law legislation that now requires the State Board of Education to adopt new teaching standards on the history of communism for the 2026-2027 school year.

His policies have faced wide criticism from civil rights leaders and educators, among others, but they also have paid off politically. He was reelected governor in 2022 by nearly 19 percentage points and is likely to run again for the Republican nomination for president in 2028.

In the midterm elections this month, Florida remained red — albeit by a slim margin — as a blue electoral wave engulfed traditionally and staunchly conservative southern states.

In Broward County, voters decided to keep a DeSantis appointee on the school board, the first to do so. He was endorsed by the Broward teachers' union. The majority of members on the Miami-Dade County school board are considered conservative.

Tallahassee's plan for education continues to push for more private school choice, parental rights and for-profit education models, but that doesn't often trickle down to local leadership, putting school board members in a bind: Even as elected officials in non-partisan roles, they fear that speaking up could result in the state coming down on them, school board members told the researchers.

They said school board members often have to decide how important a given matter is before they take the risk of speaking up.

"I feel like they've taken a lot of the autonomy away for my job," one school board member told researchers. "I think that they have removed my ability to do my job effectively and represent my constituency the way they would like me to represent them… So there is no local control. Like they control everything that we do."

Koon said that sticking to one perspective "harms what deliberative democracy should look like."

READ MORE: Florida school vouchers could expand even more as Education Commissioner pushes to remove cap

Study names three strategies

The pressure Koon and colleagues describe in the report they titled "Bullied, Threatened, and Exhausted: Florida School Board Members' Struggle to Defend Public Education" is carried out in multiple ways.

The study says DeSantis and former Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas shamed and pressured School Board members into "silence and compliance" by threatening their jobs and humiliating them on social media posts. The "extra-legal tactic," as it's called, is neither explicitly legal or illegal, but still an effective way to gain control.

During his tenure, Kamoutsas would post letters from the Florida Department of Education to districts it deemed were out of line. "Govern yourselves accordingly," he signed many of them.

Kamoutsas, now president of Polk State College, did not respond to WLRN's interview request.

The intention may be to bring the discussion to a broader audience, but USC researcher Elizabeth Grubb, says the public display is often performative and not serious about finding a solution.

" What was particularly interesting about that is that these school board members, to our knowledge, were not receiving the letters personally beforehand," said Grubb. "This might be transparent, but I don't know that it encourages, like, real dialogue or real understanding amongst people with different views."

"How do you make important decisions in 250 characters? And oftentimes it's one directional," Koon said about posting in this manner on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Threatening to pull funding or remove someone from office — using the legal system as a weapon to "harass opponents," the study says — is common, too. This so-called "targeted lawfare" is used when school board members or district officials don't follow the state's agenda.

State officials have also used conventional laws to erode democracy, according to the report. The letters posted on social media, diverting public school funding to private schools through vouchers, and more, are attempts to centralize power and squeeze it dry at the local level.

" The fact that [these tactics are] being used together is a sign that we are moving towards authoritarianism because these are used together oftentimes in authoritarian governments," Koon says. "I think that's something that oftentimes we don't remember in this country as much, is that a lot of authoritarian governments actually were slowly put in place by democratic bodies."

Moms for Liberty co-founder and CEO Tina Descovich disputes the researchers' findings.

"School board members are elected public officials, and parents speaking up at meetings, requesting records, and supporting candidates who prioritize parental rights is ordinary civic engagement, not harassment or intimidation," Descovich said in a statement to WLRN.

Moms For Liberty, the conservative organization which led the book ban movement, is cited in the study and described as an "organization that initially fostered heated arguments" during COVID which "led to name calling, violence, and threats of violence towards school board members for supporting mask mandates and defending books."

"The study's characterization of our work as 'threatening' simply reframes democratic accountability as a problem, which says more about the researchers' views than about us," Descovich said.

A spokesperson for Commissioner of Education Henry Mack declined "commenting on past leadership."

At an education showcase in Hollywood last week Mack, a champion of school choice and increasing funding to the voucher program, said the goal of the state Department of Education is "to get out of the way" and give power back to local entities.

'Canary in a gold mine'

The researchers write families across the political spectrum end up with biased views about public education. Progressive parents, for example, think their child isn't learning adequately in public schools because of book bans in the school library. Conservative parents, on the other side, fear their child will be exposed to solely liberal ideas and be forced to agree with them. It's one of the symptoms of Florida's "War on Woke."

"It is like, everyone is being ingrained with all this terrible noise about public schools and making other choices," a school board member told the researchers.

As other states similarly follow Florida's education playbook, policy makers, families and educators should pay attention to "our canary in the coal mine," the study concludes.

" I think it was important as we were hearing these stories to try to identify the different mechanisms that were being used and then how they actually worked," Koon said. "And I think what's powerful about naming them individually is that it connects what's happening in Florida to other examples of this being used in history or in other places."

One school board member said, "I feel like my main job is to educate the public of what's happening because I'm scared what's going to happen in Florida is going to spread around this country."

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