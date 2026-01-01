Central Florida listening session planned with new head of Agency for Persons with Disabilities

The Autism Society of Greater Orlando is hosting a listening session this month with the newly appointed director of the Florida Agency for Persons with Disabilities.

The state agency provides access to crucial services, like residential support, therapies and case management.

Bob Asztalos was appointed director by Gov. Ron DeSantis in August.

At the listening session, at Boone High School on Jan. 8, people with disabilities, their family members and caregivers will be able to share feedback and solutions for improving disability services.

Mónica Carretero is on the board of the Autism Society of Greater Orlando, the nonprofit hosting the event. She’s also the mom of a son with disabilities.

“I think that having that open conversation with the new director will hopefully open bridges and help find a better way to address the challenges that families with disabilities in Florida are facing right now,” Carretero said.

Carretero says she expects families to bring up long wait times to get services through the agency, along with concerns about managed care plans and funding for the agency.

She said they can also share their own stories of their challenges and wins navigating life in the state as a person with disabilities or someone who cares for and loves a disabled person.

“Sometimes when people hear their individual stories, it really does make sense. It makes a difference, and it's clear that you can find ways to find solutions,” Carretero said.

Some local elected leaders like Central Florida Democratic leader Rep. Anna Eskamani, also plan to attend the listening session.

Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP with Donna Lorman at 407-855-0235 or via email at dlorman@asgo.org .

Before leading the APD, Asztalos was the deputy executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

He was also the interim chief operating officer for a veteran-owned medical equipment company and a lobbyist for the Florida Health Care Association and a government relations consultant for Easter Seals Florida.

Asztalos is a Navy and Navy Reserve veteran. He also served in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

2025 was a year marked with many advances for people with disabilities in Florida. During the state's last legislative session, several bills were passed that will help people with disabilities get therapy and other services.

But it also was a year of consolidation of services, including in special education departments at local public schools.