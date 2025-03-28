Senate president wants to support disabled Floridians. Lawmakers are delivering

Two bills that would expand services for K-12 students with disabilities have now passed a full vote of the Florida Senate. These bills would expand early intervention programs for students with autism and provide work credentials for students with disabilities, respectively.

Senate Bill 112, which would expand Florida’s Early Steps program, make testing for autism free throughout the state, and provide funding for charter schools and summer camps for students with autism, passed the Florida Senate on March 12.

Then on Thursday, Senate Bill 102, which would increase employment opportunities for people with disabilities by providing them with micro-credentials, also passed a full vote by the Florida Senate.

The success of these bills is due in large part to Senate President Ben Albritton. The Republican representing DeSoto County, Hardee County, and southwestern Polk County has set about increasing support and services for people with disabilities this legislative session, which ends in May.

“We want parents of autistic children in Florida to be very clear. We hear them, we know they exist, we see them, and we are running to this challenge with them,” said Albritton.

Albritton said his rationale for making this a special focus this session is simple:

“This really is about hope. It's about hope. And y'all that's so powerful, right? It's about hope,” said Albritton.

The most recent bill that was approved this week, SB 102, also called Exceptional Student Education, would require the Florida Department of Education to set up a work credential program for students with disabilities by January 2026.

The program would have to be offered to any student with autism or any other student who is on an Individualized Education Program (IEP) or 504 plan at a Florida public school.

The badge would attest to the fact that a student has mastered five skills or behaviors needed in most workplaces, which may include workplace safety, and must be signed off on by two of the students’ teachers in special education.

The Florida Department of Education will work with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to guarantee the safety and efficacy of the program for all students.

People with disabilities face stigma and a lack of credentials when trying to find employment, experts say, which drives up their rate of unemployment.

The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics report finds in 2024, people with disabilities had a 7.5% unemployment rate, compared to a 3.8% unemployment rate overall.

Read SB 102 here: