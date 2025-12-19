Street in front of Wells’Built Museum named in honor of Geraldine Thompson

A new street sign has gone up in downtown Orlando honoring the life, legacy and work of former State Sen. Geraldine F. Thompson.

Thompson was not only an elected leader, but a teacher and historian in Central Florida.

The city of Orlando has designated part of West South Street as “Senator Geraldine F. Thompson Way” in honor of Thompson.

She died on Feb. 13, due to complications from knee surgery. Thompson was 76.

The location was intentional as the street goes past the Wells’Built Museum of African American History and Culture, which Thompson founded in Parramore in 2001. In fact, the street sign is right in front of it.

The museum is in the historic Wells’Built Hotel, which was almost demolished before Thompson saved it. The Wells'Built tells the stories of Black residents in Orlando and documents important moments in the local history of civil rights.

It’s open to Orlando residents and school groups to tour throughout the year.

Before she was a legislator, Thompson was an Orange County Public Schools teacher for six years and a Valencia College administrator for 24.

At Valencia College, she founded the College Reach Out Program, designed to help low-income and historically underrepresented students go to college.

City of Orlando / City Spokesperson Elected leaders from across Central Florida stand in front of Thompson's new street sign.

Thompson was also a historian who worked to preserve and share the history and culture of Black Floridians. Her book, Black America: Orlando, Florida, explores these themes.

As an elected leader in both the Florida House of Representatives and Florida Senate, she continued this work, along with fighting for civil rights in modern Florida.

Her political accomplishments included fighting for and winning the exoneration of the Groveland Four, and establishing a specialty license plate whose proceeds benefit the Divine Nine with scholarships for students.

Before her death, she spearheaded efforts to see Eatonville named the site of Florida’s first state Black history museum. Ultimately, St. Johns County was chosen for the new museum.

Thompson is survived by her husband, three children, six grandchildren, and her great grandchildren.

LaVon Bracy Davis, a former state representative, replaced Thompson in the Florida Senate, where she represents part of Orange County in Thompson’s District 15.