Legends Academy in Orlando closes suddenly, halfway through the school year

A charter school in Orlando suddenly closed this week, leaving more than 200 students to find another school to finish out the school year.

Legends Academy in Orlando had been in operation for nearly 25 years.

But this week, the Legends Academy board voted to close the school suddenly due to concerns over “the school’s financial condition and long-term viability.”

In a statement, the STEM charter school officials said, “the decision was not made lightly and does not diminish the impact the school has had on generations of families.”

The board is working with the Orange County School district to complete the process of closing the school.

The district is also helping families as they look for new schools for their children to complete the 2025-2026 school year. Families can register to attend their neighborhood public school.

While students will not be present on Monday, schools in the district will be open that day to help parents fill out the paperwork.

Commenting on the school’s Facebook page, parents said they were notified that Legends Academy could close just days before winter break began.

Staff at the school have also been displaced.

The closure comes at a time when public schools and not necessarily charter schools, are experiencing a downtown in enrollment and underfunding.

Orange County Schools which is the sponsoring school district for Legends Academy has lost more than 5,000 students this school year, and expects a budget shortfall of $41 million for the school year.

Before winter break, the district’s school board discussed potentially closing seven schools in the district due to these challenges, caused by a low birthrate, aging population, and the state’s universal voucher program.

Those schools that could close next year are: Bonneville, Chickasaw, Eccleston, McCoy, Meadow Woods, and Orlo Vista elementary schools, and Union Park Middle School.

The district has started to move forward with the rezoning process around these seven schools and is expected to hold several community listening sessions about the process in the new year.