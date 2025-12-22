Central Florida mourns the death of former Eatonville Mayor Eddie Cole

Former Eatonville mayor, Rollins College basketball coach and civic leader Eddie Cole has died. He was 67.

The town of Eatonville confirmed Cole’s death over the weekend. He was the mayor of Florida’s oldest Black incorporated municipality from 2016 to 2022.

In a statement, the town said, “Cole’s legacy of service, compassion, and commitment to progress will forever be etched in the heart of Eatonville. We honor his life, leadership, and the indelible impact he made on generations past, present, and future."

Cole was an outspoken supporter for preserving the town’s history, including at the site of the former Hungerford School, the area’s first school for Black students.

Ultimately, shortly before Cole’s death, the Hungerford School was transferred to Dr. Phillips Charities. It will be turned into, among other things, a history center.

In an interview with Orlando Memory, Cole said his fondest memory of the town revolved around working with youth.

“I love this town. I will move nowhere except the historic town of Eatonville, if I had to do it over again. After being able to go to three or four different states and cities to do work with youth, I would choose this again,” Cole said.

Listen to Eddie Cole talk about the importance of preserving Eatonville:

Along with his role as mayor, Cole was a longtime assistant basketball coach for the Rollins women’s basketball team. He was elected to the Rollins Sports Hall of Fame.

The college said his death occurred on Friday.

Rollins also said in a statement Cole joined Glenn Wilkes Jr.'s staff in the 1989 season.

“He spent more than three decades on the sidelines alongside his friend. The coaching combo is believed to be one of the winningest duos in the history of basketball with more than 700 wins accumulated over the last 37 years,” the statement read.

“Eddie was an incredible man who left a lasting impact on countless lives,” Associate Vice President for Athletics Pennie Parker said in a prepared statement. “His positive energy radiated through everyone he spoke to, and his impact on Rollins basketball as well as the Central Florida community cannot be understated. This is a tremendous loss for all those who knew him, and our thoughts are with his family during this tough time."

During the NBA season, Cole served as a chaplain for the Orlando Magic basketball team.

Cole also was the executive director of Every Kid Outreach Inc., working with middle and high school minority youth in Eatonville, Winter Park, Maitland and Apopka.

Eddie Cole was a native of Canton, Ohio. He is survived by his five children.