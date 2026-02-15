Wildfires shut down S.R. 19 in Northeast Marion County, I-95 in Volusia

Wildfires blazed in Marion and Volusia Counties on Sunday, temporarily closing down multiple roads in both directions on the busy Daytona 500 weekend .

As of 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, State Road 19 was still closed in both directions between State Road 40 and County Road 314 south of Salt Springs in Northeast Marion County, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

At 6:12 p.m. on Sunday, FDOT confirmed all lanes of Interstate 95 had reopened. Brush fires had caused the highway to close for several hours between Interstate 4/State Road 400 in Daytona Beach and State Road 421 in Port Orange, known locally as Dunlawton Ave.

The wildfire closing down SR-19 began Saturday afternoon, along the shoreline of Lake George and within the Ocala National Forest, according to a press release from FDOT.

Four small brush fires totaling 10 acres were responsible for shutting down parts of I-95 Sunday. Those fires also burned 20 vehicles at Crazy Horse Campground near the Daytona Flea & Farmers Market, according to Volusia County. The county said no evacuations were necessary as a result of the fires.

Courtesy Volusia County Brush fires on Sunday burned 20 vehicles at Crazy Horse Campground near the Daytona Flea & Farmers Market.

Statewide, 100% of Florida has recently experienced drought conditions, with data for the last week showing 43% of the state is under an extreme drought. In some parts of the state, including parts of Central Florida , declared water shortages are in effect.

Many ecosystems in Florida are naturally fire-dependent, meaning the landscape needs to burn regularly to thrive. Land managers in Florida conduct prescribed, or controlled, burns regularly, to help keep landscapes healthy and reduce unplanned wildfire risk.

Wildfire risk is rising in the eastern United States, where more people live in forested environments compared to out west. Researchers are studying ways to proactively address the rising risk.

Courtesy Volusia County Brush fires affected a total 10 acres in Volusia County Sunday, temporarily shutting down Interstate 95 in both directions.

The Florida Forest Service has an interactive burn map showing where different prescribed burns are happening in real time. It also keeps a map of active, county-enacted burn bans.

FDOT has some suggestions for drivers encountering smoke and other wildfire-related hazards: