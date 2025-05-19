Orlando forecasted as top Memorial Day weekend travel destination

Orlando sits at the top of Memorial Day weekend domestic destinations, according to a report from the American Automobile Association, or AAA. Nationwide, more than 45.1 million are expected to travel, which would surpass the Memorial Day weekend record of 44 million travelers set in 2005.

The Memorial Day travel period lasts from Thursday, May 22 to Monday May 26. Trip booking data from AAA suggests Orlando’s theme park selection and proximity to Port Canaveral will help draw in the weekend’s highest volume of visitors.

Universal’s highly-anticipated theme park Epic Universe theme park opens to the public Thursday, May 22, 2025, driving part of the draw to the area.

The top five is rounded off by Seattle, Wash.; New York, N.Y..; Las Vegas, Nev.; and Miami, Fla..

Statewide, 2.6 million Floridians are expected to make road trips of at least 50 miles, which is about 95,000 more travelers than last year. The figure does not account for out-of-state travelers. AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said those on the road should be on high alert this weekend, especially with the influx of drivers who are unfamiliar with Florida roads.

“You have to realize that there are a lot of people who are out there on the roads who either haven’t been here in a while or have never been to the Orlando area,” he said.

He added that it’s nice to see the sheer quantity of Floridians who will enjoy a trip, but safety should always remain the priority – even on vacation.

“Don’t let one mistake ruin your – and somebody else’s – vacation,” he said.

Of the 45.1 million forecasted travelers, 39.4 million are projected to travel by car – about 87% of weekend trips that’ll happen on the road. The increased number of drivers, along with routine traffic, will heighten the need for safe driving practices.

Drivers are reminded to minimize distractions; phones, food and anything else that takes a hand off the steering wheel should be put down.

And, nighttime drivers are told to be especially aware of their surroundings, as the dark hours call for less visibility and more drivers who may potentially be impaired. The auto club predicted the worst times to travel by car will range from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., but drivers should stay vigilant of their surroundings, especially for people stopped at a shoulder, at all times.