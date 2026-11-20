More flooding is forecast for roads and communities near the St. Johns River in Central Florida, as rains dump water into the region, lifting portions of the St. Johns River above historic water levels.

Flash floods expected in Volusia

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for portions of northeast Volusia County on Friday morning, affecting the following communities: Daytona Beach, Port Orange, Ormond Beach, South Daytona, Holly Hill, Ormond-By-the-Sea, Daytona Beach Shores, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach Airport, Ponce Inlet, Ormond Beach Airport, Allandale, Wilbur By The Sea, Spruce Creek, Harbor Oaks and Samsula-Spruce Creek.

Two to three inches of rain could fall in the area over a 2.5-hour period. The warning expires at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Flood advisories remain

Record-breaking flooding near the river’s southern terminus is projected to spread farther north to areas farther upstream, according to hydrography data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

At the St. Johns River near Lake Harney, on the border of Seminole and Volusia counties, water levels are on track to break a new record, according to the USGS. It’s expecting them to grow another nine inches by the end of today, and another 15 inches by the end of the weekend.

Flood warnings from the NWS remain in effect along the river as far north as Astor, between Lake and Volusia counties.

The St. Johns River near Sanford is already experiencing minor flooding, with water levels projected to rise steadily through the weekend into major flooding next week.

A flood watch remains in effect for a larger portion of Central Florida through 7 p.m. Friday, including Orange, Seminole, Volusia and Brevard counties.

Road closures

In Seminole County, parts of State Road 46 are closed due to flooding along the St. Johns River south of Lake Harney. All lanes are closed between Prevatt Road and Hatbill Road.

On the Space Coast, flooding has shut down US-1 North and Barnes Boulevard, and portions of A-1-A near Patrick Space Force Base.

Portions of State Road 520 are also flooded in Osceola and Orange counties, causing road closures.

In Flagler County, major flooding was reported near Bunnell on State Road 100 Westbound at Deen Road.

Flooding on East Colonial Drive has closed the right westbound lane at Bumby Avenue.

Updated roadway info is available at fl511.com .

Shelters

Two shelters were opened in Brevard County on Thursday.

Volusia county has not yet opened shelters for people displaced by flood, but that could change as needs arise, according to a county spokesperson.

BrightLine service changes

BrightLine is suspending its passenger train service between Orlando and West Palm Beach due to flooding in Orange and Brevard counties.

All trains between Orlando and West Palm Beach scheduled for Friday have been cancelled, though service is continuing as scheduled for stops in South Florida.

FHCP closures

The Florida Health Care Plans facility in Titusville will be closed on Friday, November 20th. All other FHCP facilities remain open as usual.

FHCP members can get an early 30-day emergency supply of medications from in-network pharmacies due to the flooding.

All FHCP pharmacy locations are also open as normal, according to a Friday morning press release from Florida Blue.

This story will be updated with more information throughout the day.