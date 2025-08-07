LYNX’s new Pine Hills Transfer Center opens Sunday

It's about to be a lot more convenient for Pine Hills-area residents to use Central Florida's LYNX bus system.

The new Pine Hills Transfer Center will begin operations on Sunday, serving 10 routes -- Links 9, 37, 43, 44, 48, 49, 125, 301, 302, 303 -- along with NeighborLink 813 and ACCESS LYNX.

Construction of the $15 million transfer center began nearly two years ago. It has eight bus bays and a canopy along with security cameras and an employee building. The new transfer center, which is on Belco Drive off Silver Star Road, also ties into the Pine Hills Bike Trail.

“So it's going to help you with the elements while you're out there, rather than having to stand on the side of the road and transfer from one bus to another,” LYNX spokesman Matt Friedman said. “This here will take you to a safe facility that's going to be well lit.”

It serves a "tremendous purpose" and will see thousands of riders a day, Friedman said. “[T]his is going to be a nice and convenient way for people to easily transfer in the west part of town, rather than having to come to downtown every time they need to make connections.”

He said the center was funded mostly by the Federal Transit Administration, with support from the Florida Department of Transportation and Orange County.

LYNX is calling Sunday a “soft opening.” A grand opening celebration is still being planned, probably for sometime in September.