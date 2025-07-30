State says Orange County’s Vision 2050 is ‘null and void’

The Florida Department of Commerce notified Orange County by letter this week that its new Vision 2050 comprehensive plan violates state law and is “null and void.”

The County Commission approved Vision 2050 and the zoning rules that go with it last month knowing Senate Bill 180 could be an issue. The new comprehensive land use plan and Orange Code were approved before the bill was signed by the governor, but the law was made retroactive to August of last year.

It bars counties and cities impacted by a hurricane from adding "more restrictive or burdensome" land use changes over the next year. And for hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton, it specifically blocks those changes until October 2027.

The county describes Vision 2050, which was eight years in the making, as a blueprint for a “smarter, more sustainable future” that encourages affordable housing, preserves rural spaces, promotes walkability and mixed land use, and protects established neighborhoods.

The state decision -- part of a “coordinated review process” -- sets back the county’s attempt to manage its rapid growth over the coming decades.

Orange County issued a statement saying staff intend to meet with the Florida Department of Commerce "to gain a clearer understanding of their concerns and to receive guidance on appropriate next steps."

They're also getting ready to present the issue before the County Commission for discussion and direction.

Meanwhile, the county will continue to follow the land use and zoning rules in place before Vision 2050.