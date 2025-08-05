Orange County residents like invasive chameleons — not their collectors, study finds

For residents of one part of Orange County where invasive panther chameleons have also made themselves a home, the problem isn’t the lizards themselves. It’s the lizard collectors: the people who prowl the neighborhoods at night, shining flashlights into trees in search of the reptiles.

The finding comes from an interdisciplinary study recently published by researchers at the University of Florida, including co-author Diane Sturgeon, a postdoctoral researcher with UF’s Invasion Science Research Institute launched in 2023. The study’s goal was to understand how the presence of the panther chameleons might be affecting residents.

“We found that individuals in the community weren't actually bothered, or didn't have negative sentiments towards these chameleons. In fact, a few individuals had positive sentiments,” Sturgeon said.

But “[Residents] were more likely to report feelings of fear or frustration, as well as negative perceived safety, if they experienced both seeing these chameleons and these flashlights,” Sturgeon said.

Chameleons are much easier to spot when illuminated by flashlights at night, compared to during the day, when the lizards blend into surrounding vegetation.

In conducting the UF survey, researchers documented at least five people who were specifically collecting chameleons to sell. Illegal wildlife sales account for some $8-10 billion annually, according to one report cited by the UF study.

Diane Sturgeon / University of Florida A sign advertises a panther chameleon for sale at the 2017 Florida Repticon, a popular traveling reptile and exotic animal expo in Florida that’s part of a larger, national series of Repticon events.

The study doesn’t identify which specific Orange County neighborhoods it focused on, to avoid potentially attracting even more lizard collectors there.

But Sturgeon said the study’s findings are meaningful beyond the immediate Orange County area, in part because they illustrate why building trust is an important part of nonnative species management.

“There was a little more lack of trust or distrust in even us coming by and asking questions, at least at first, because they were protective of these chameleons,” Sturgeon said. In at least one case, a private collector led a resident to believe they were actually with the UF research team, according to the study.

Natalie Claunch / University of Florida A male panther chameleon perches on a plant at the study location in Orange County.

But even more broadly within the realm of nonnative species management, trust-building is critical, Sturgeon said. She said this study’s findings speak to the value of including citizens in the processes of science and policymaking — versus just delivering information and results once those processes are complete.

“Everyone’s input, I think, is very valuable to science,” Sturgeon said. “When individuals are included in the process of decision-making, they feel more invested in that end decision and those end actions.”

Sturgeon’s expertise is in social science. Her PhD is in Interdisciplinary Ecology, a field focused on building a more holistic perspective on the dynamics between human beings and nature.

“It's really about having everyone invested, so we have the most success in managing invasive species,” Sturgeon said. “Social science is growing in the conservation field as a whole.”

If you have questions about a nonnative species, including how to report a sighting, Sturgeon said it’s a good idea to reach out to your local UF/IFAS Extension Agent . She also recommends documenting sightings using the iNaturalist or EDDMaps app.