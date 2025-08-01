© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Demings bends to state pressure, signs update to ICE agreement

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Byrnes
Published August 1, 2025 at 11:14 AM EDT
Mayor Jerry Demings spoke with the media following an Orange County Commission meeting on July 15.
Joe Mario Pedersen
/
Central Florida Public Media
Mayor Jerry Demings spoke with the media following an Orange County Commission meeting on July 15.

Earlier this week, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier sent a letter to Demings and the Orange County Commission threatening removal from office by the governor if they didn't sign.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings signed an addendum this morning to an agreement with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency allowing county corrections officers to transport detainees to ICE detention centers.

Demings was under extraordinary pressure from state leaders to approve the updated agreement. He'll bring the issue before the County Commission for ratification on Tuesday.

The commission considered the addendum on July 15 but did not approve it amid public opposition to the county’s involvement with ICE. Demings said at the time that the county didn’t have the capacity -- and that it was not the county's role or responsibility.

On Tuesday, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier sent a letter to Demings and the commission threatening removal from office by the governor if they didn't sign. He accused them of violating a state law that requires local governments use their "best efforts" to assist ICE.

Gov. Ron DeSantis later said he was prepared to suspend them.

Note: This is a developing story and may be updated during the day.
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to Central Florida Public Media from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
