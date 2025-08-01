Demings bends to state pressure, signs update to ICE agreement

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings signed an addendum this morning to an agreement with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency allowing county corrections officers to transport detainees to ICE detention centers.

Demings was under extraordinary pressure from state leaders to approve the updated agreement. He'll bring the issue before the County Commission for ratification on Tuesday.

The commission considered the addendum on July 15 but did not approve it amid public opposition to the county’s involvement with ICE. Demings said at the time that the county didn’t have the capacity -- and that it was not the county's role or responsibility.

On Tuesday, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier sent a letter to Demings and the commission threatening removal from office by the governor if they didn't sign. He accused them of violating a state law that requires local governments use their "best efforts" to assist ICE.

Gov. Ron DeSantis later said he was prepared to suspend them.

Note: This is a developing story and may be updated during the day.