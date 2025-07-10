Former Democratic Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy joins the race to be Orange County’s next mayor

The race to replace outgoing Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is growing. Former Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy announced her bid for the post Wednesday on X.

Murphy, a Democrat, joins three other candidates for the mayoral race, including Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell and County Commissioner Mayra Uribe, both Democrats. Republican Chris Messina, an entrepreneur, is also running.

Demmings has reached his term limit and can not run for re-election.

University of Central Florida political scientist Aubrey Jewett said Murphy’s previous post in Congress could give her an edge in the race next year.

“Now that she's gotten into the race she would be considered one of the front runners for this seat, given that she has pretty good name recognition and given that she won a seat in Congress previously; so she knows how to run an election,” Jewett said.

Back in 2016, Murphy won her seat in Congress against incumbent Republican John Mica, who represented the district in the U.S. House for about two decades. Before Congress, Murphy was a national security analyst.

“While she was in Congress, she had a reputation for really being bipartisan, being a moderate Democrat, or what they used to call a Blue Dog Democrat,” Jewett said. “She worked across the aisle and took a more moderate approach.”

For Orange County residents, Jewett said people should care because county mayors are in charge of daily operations in the county government. Plus, they hold power in the county commission.

“Usually in American politics, we have separation of powers, like the Executive branch is separate from the Legislative is separate from the Judicial,” Jewett said. “Well, the way the Orange County Mayor is set up, they are the chief executive of Orange County, but they also are on the legislature. They have a vote, and they help lead the county commission. They help set the agenda.”