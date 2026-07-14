Central Florida elections supervisors say it’s time to get ‘election ready’

Supervisors of elections from throughout Central Florida find themselves battling misinformation as they promote voter participation and the safety and security of Florida elections.

The six supervisors joined a panel discussion at Central Florida Public Media for the “Talking Central Florida” podcast.

Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Amy Pennock urged voters to contact their supervisor's office for accurate information if they read a story that they don't trust or that gives them "a bad gut feeling.”

"We are in the proactive confusion management business," she said. "We all are out there trying to get you the right information so that when you get the wrong information you question it right away."

The supervisors said they're being transparent so voters can see the processes that keep Florida elections secure from tampering and interference.

That includes testing all devices used in each election, election audits and "layers" of cyber security.

"[I]n order for a bad actor to penetrate our election system with cyber breaches, they have to get on the internet," said Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays. "Our tabulation networks are never ever connected to the internet. So you can sleep tight at night knowing that our tabulation system is not connected to the internet at any time."

Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis emphasized the security of their elections process. It's something that she wants skeptical voters to see for themselves.

She said it's "a little disheartening that people are so quick to believe the bad stuff rather than the good stuff."

Hays said their goal is get all Americans, regardless of party, to participate.

"If you can fog a mirror and sign your name and you're a citizen," he said, "we want you to vote."

Aug. 18 primary

The supervisors of elections said they especially want people to vote in the August primary, at which voter turnout can range from a dismal 17% to 24%.

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Karen Castor Dentel emphasized that the primary is important even if you’re not a registered Republican or Democrat.

"We have the county mayor, we have county commission, and these are all nonpartisan races," she said. "School board, judicial, school board chair, some very consequential elections, and most of them will be determined in the primary."

The supervisors underscored the need to be "election ready" and said they're working to educate some voters about changes in their polling places due to congressional redistricting this year.

That includes making a plan to vote in one of three ways available in Florida: by mail, during early voting or at their polling place on Election Day.

ICE at the polls?

The supervisors also addressed fears that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers could be at polling places this year.

Brevard County's Tim Bobanic says the FBI briefed Florida's supervisors of elections at their latest conference. He cited a statute -- Title 18 U.S. Code 592 -- prohibiting troops at polling places.

"Armed federal agents," Bobanic said, "are prohibited from conducting investigative activity in any place where election activity is being held."

Hays, of Lake County, said Florida law has a 150-foot buffer around polling places that applies to those agents, too.

"There's nothing in that law that excuses anybody from any agency, no matter whether it's federal government, local government, or anything else, from being inside there,” Hays said.

He said law enforcement officers also are not allowed there, unless they're voting, responding to an emergency, or working at the school where the polling place is situated.