RFP: Audio Production Support Services

Request for Proposal to provide Audio Production Support Services for Community Communications, Inc. d/b/a Central Florida Public Media.

Interested parties should submit proposal with monthly amount they would charge to provide the service and examples of voice production to bwaldo@cfpublic.org. Deadline for submission is April 24, 2026. For additional information or questions, contact Brad Waldo at bwaldo@cfpublic.org.

Summary of work:

Contractor will provide audio production services as an Independent Contractor using their own equipment and facilities. They will provide Central Florida Public Media audio production services for Sponsorship, Development and Audio Content departments, including voicing, editing, and producing underwriting, development messages, station imaging and promotional spots

Scope of work:

· Produce high quality audio content acceptable to Central Florida Public Media.



Voice, edit and produce audio for Central Florida Public Media underwriting, imaging, development, and promotional spots for broadcast and/or digital media using Central Florida Public Media audio standards. Underwriting announcements are cold voice and not mixed with music.

Central Florida Public Media will communicate audio to be produced by email and provide access to the Marketron traffic system and the Enco DAD automation system so the Contractor may access copy as it is made available and load audio into automation system when completed. Contractor will do the work on their self-determined schedule.

Contractor will strive to complete audio production assignments on weekdays within 24 hours of receipt. For due dates with a longer lead time, they may take more time.

Contractor will load produced audio remotely into Central Florida Public Media’s automation system.

Contractor will email a copy of audio to Central Florida Public Media Director of Audio Content as a backup.

Contractor will confirm the accuracy of daily program logs and automation playlists, checking for missing or outdated underwriting announcements with the Underwriting team, and ensuring good communication with outsourced traffic operations.

Contractor will remotely load station playlists from Marketron into Enco DAD automation.

Contractor will not be required or expected to write any of the copy to be produced.

Volume of individual spots to be produced should range between 50 and 100 per month. Some months will be less. Rarely will there be more.

Independent Contractor Status:



The Audio Production Support Services provider is an independent contractor and not an employee of Central Florida Public Media, Community Communications, Inc. or WMFE/WMFV radio.

The Audio Production Support Services provider has the right to perform audio production services for others during the term of this agreement.

The Audio Production Support Services provider has the sole right to control and direct the means, manner and methods by which the audio production services required by this Agreement will be performed.

The Audio Production Support Services provider will be responsible for any taxes on the fees they receive. Central Florida Public Media will not pay any taxes or withhold any money for taxes and fees from the amount paid to the contractor.

The Audio Production Support Services provider is not entitled to Central Florida Public Media company benefits including but not limited to health insurance, pension/401 K plans, vacation pay, sick pay, unemployment workers compensation, unemployment compensation, business insurance, liability insurance

Ownership of production:

Central Florida Public Media retains ownership of all audio produced by The Audio Production Support Services provider for use by Central Florida Public Media.

Confidentiality:

The Audio Production Support Services provider will not disclose any confidential information obtained while providing audio services to Central Florida Public Media. Central Florida Public Media will not disclose any confidential information obtained while receiving audio production services from the contractor.

Payment:

The accepted bid will be paid as monthly retainer fee to provide the service.

Contractor will invoice for services monthly. Central Florida Public Media will pay the invoice by check or electronically within 15 business days of receipt.

Expenses:

Contractor will be responsible for all expenses incurred performing audio production service for Central Florida Public Media.

Equipment:

Contractor will furnish all tools, equipment, materials, software, microphones, computers and studio equipment used to provide the services in this agreement.

Business Licenses, Permits and Certificates:

Contractor will comply with all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations, and obtain any licenses, business permits and certifications required to carry out the services performed in this Agreement.

Term and termination:

The agreement will be for one year.

Agreement may be cancelled by either party at any time with 30 days notice.

Agreement may be renewed or extended by mutual agreement of both parties.

With reasonable cause, either Central Florida Public Media or the Contractor may terminate this Agreement, effective immediately upon giving written notice. Reasonable cause includes a material violation of this Agreement, or any act exposing the other party to liability to others for personal injury or property damage.

