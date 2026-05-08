The Olympics are coming to Orlando. City Beautiful to host qualifying games

The Olympic Q series will make its last stop in Orlando in 2028

The International Olympic Committee, or IOC, selected the City Beautiful to host qualifying games from June 8-11. Tokya, Shanghai, and Montreal were also selected to host Olympic Q games.

The sports include 3 versus 3 beach volleyball, climbing, flag football, skateboarding and BMX freestyle, a type of bicycle stunt riding sport.

The 2028 Olympics Games will be held in Los Angeles starting July 14, 2028

“The Q-Series is an exciting global event on the road to the LA28 Olympic Games. It's one format, four stops, six sports,” IOC President Kirsty Coventry said. “The goal is to boost athlete visibility and global fan engagement. We cannot wait for the series to kick off."

The qualifiers will be held at Camping World Stadium.

The stadium is currently undergoing a $400 million renovation. These upgrades come right before the Jacksonville Jaguars play in the city in 2027.

“We believe the Olympic Q-Series will be really exciting for fans and for the host cities,” Coventry said. “The fans will be right there with the action – the festival feel, the sport, music, culture – coming to life in iconic cities. It will be fast paced and high energy, with lots of action, world-class athletes and a huge focus on youth.”

By having the series spread out across the four locations, the IOC is hopeful that it “makes the road to the Games easier to follow, more visible and more exciting for fans and athletes alike.”