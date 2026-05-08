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Union for hospitality workers calls on Disney to end new business with restaurant company

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Mario Pedersen
Published May 8, 2026 at 3:29 PM EDT
7-walt-disney-world

A labor union that represents Walt Disney hospitality workers is calling on the theme park company to not offer a contracted-restaurant group any more new business.

Unite Here Local 737 workers employed by the Patina Group voted Thursday morning to call on Disney to stop any new business with Patina. Local 737 reported that 100% of the vote was in favor of Disney ending any new business opportunities with Patina.

The worker’s concerns come after Patina closed down two restaurants, Mama Melrose and PizzeRizzo last summer at Disney World.

The union says Patina employees make $2 an hour less than their Disney worker counterparts.

However, thanks to a 2023 agreement, Disney World union workers will see a wage increase, raising wages for a variety of hospitality jobs between $22 and $28.60 by Oct. 2026.

According to Local 737, this will widen the wage gap Patina employees are faced with to $3.47 less than their Disney World counterparts this fall.

“After a year, a Patina cook will have earned $7,217 less (than a Disney cook), and the two cooks have been cooking the food for the same guests in Epcot,” said Jennifer Quiñónez, a cook at the Italian Pavilion in Epcot.

Local 737 said that Patina's retirement benefits are also lower than what Disney provides to its employees.

“We just want to better our jobs, and we want them to invest in the restaurants and subcontracts that they have before pursuing new avenues in restaurants,” Quiñónez said.

Local 737 has also identified issues with Patina management and is seeking protection against harassment by supervisors.

Central Florida Public Media reached out to Disney for comment, but it did not respond.
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Economy & Business Central Florida NewsOrange County
Joe Mario Pedersen
Originally from South Florida, Joe Mario came to Orlando to attend the University of Central Florida where he graduated with degrees in Radio & Television Production, Film, and Psychology. He worked several beats and covered multimedia at The Villages Daily Sun but returned to the City Beautiful as a reporter for the Orlando Sentinel where he covered crime, hurricanes, and viral news. Joe Mario has too many interests and not enough time but tries to focus on his love for strange stories in comic books and horror movies. When he's not writing he loves to run in his spare time.
See stories by Joe Mario Pedersen
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