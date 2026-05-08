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Orlando suspends captive swan program at Lake Eola

Central Florida Public Media | By Brendan Byrne
Published May 8, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT
A trumpeter swan at Lake Eola Park. The city of Orlando is suspending its captive swan program with plans to rehome the birds.
City of Orlando
A trumpeter swan at Lake Eola Park. The city of Orlando is suspending its captive swan program with plans to rehome the birds.

The City of Orlando is suspending its swan program at Lake Eola. The decision comes after a number of swans were killed earlier this year by bird flu and as the city prepared for major renovations of Lake Eola Park.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission began reviewing the care and management of the City’s captive swans. FWC sets guidelines for captive animals – including swans.

The city said that upcoming construction associated with a plan to update Lake Eola Park would make meeting those guidelines “increasingly difficult.”

The suspension plan includes rehoming the swans, starting with this year’s cygnets – or young swans – and their parents along with any eggs and the nesting parents.

The city says it’s working with licensed partners during the rehoming process, and that not all the swans will go to the same place.

“Because trumpeter and whooper swans are native to North America, they must be rehomed to Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited institution per the Migratory Bird Treaty act,” said a city spokesperson.

After the rehoming process, visitors to the park may still see swans and other waterfowl around the lake as Lake Eola is home to non-captive, wild birds.
Environment & Climate
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
See stories by Brendan Byrne
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