Orlando suspends captive swan program at Lake Eola

The City of Orlando is suspending its swan program at Lake Eola. The decision comes after a number of swans were killed earlier this year by bird flu and as the city prepared for major renovations of Lake Eola Park.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission began reviewing the care and management of the City’s captive swans. FWC sets guidelines for captive animals – including swans.

The city said that upcoming construction associated with a plan to update Lake Eola Park would make meeting those guidelines “increasingly difficult.”

The suspension plan includes rehoming the swans, starting with this year’s cygnets – or young swans – and their parents along with any eggs and the nesting parents.

The city says it’s working with licensed partners during the rehoming process, and that not all the swans will go to the same place.

“Because trumpeter and whooper swans are native to North America, they must be rehomed to Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited institution per the Migratory Bird Treaty act,” said a city spokesperson.

After the rehoming process, visitors to the park may still see swans and other waterfowl around the lake as Lake Eola is home to non-captive, wild birds.