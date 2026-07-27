Money flows in the race to replace Sirois

Two of the four Republicans seeking to replace state Rep. Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, have raised more than $100,000 for the District 31 primary on the Space Coast.

Robyn Hattaway, an attorney from Gainesville, has raised $170,000 as of July 17, according to numbers posted by the state Division of Elections.

Meanwhile, the political committee Friends of Robyn Hattaway had just over $16,000 available on July 18.

Marcus Herman of Merritt Island has raised a little more than $122,000, in addition to loaning his campaign $17,500.

Herman also is chairman of the political committee Brevard Conservative Coalition, which has raised $2,500.

Former Satellite Beach City Council Member Mindy Gibson has raised $28,705 in addition to loaning her campaign $10,000.

Matt Woodside, an educator from Merritt Island, has raised just over $44,000.

Sirois can’t run for reelection due to term limits.

Cocoa Democrat Daniel Lewis Cicirelli, who has raised nearly $4,200, awaits the winner in the district that had 61,298 registered Republicans and 31,862 registered Democrats at the 2024 election.