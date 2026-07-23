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Rep. Mills denies reports of DOJ criminal investigation

Central Florida Public Media | By Brendan Byrne
Published July 23, 2026 at 3:09 PM EDT
Republican U.S. Representative Cory Mills hosted a town hall meeting Thursday night at the Oviedo City Center. Hundreds of constituents arrived, many expressing anger with the congressman over the policies he supports and his recent scandals.
Joe Mario Pedersen
/
Central Florida Public Media
FILE - Republican U.S. Representative Cory Mills hosts a town hall meeting in Oviedo.

Congressman Cory Mills is dismissing reports that he’s under investigation by the Department of Justice, calling reporting from multiple national news outlets that say he’s the subject of a criminal investigation ‘false.’

“This appears to be a desperate lie from my political opponents pushed originally by leftist outlets,” he posted on X.

The reporting, first published by MSNOW, cited anonymous sources, and the nature of the criminal investigation was unclear.

“We are not aware of any DOJ investigation, nor has there been any confirmation of such investigation," Mills wrote, adding he “would fully cooperate if there was one. I have nothing to hide.”

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request asking to confirm whether or not Mills was under criminal investigation.

Mills is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the House Ethics Committee related to allegations of campaign finance violations, misuse of Congressional resources, and whether he engaged in sexual misconduct or dating violence.

Mills, who assumed the office of Florida’s U.S. House District 7 in 2023, is running for re-election and faces three challengers in the Republican primary for his seat that covers part of Volusia and all of Seminole County.
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Government & Politics Central Florida NewsVolusia CountySeminole County
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
See stories by Brendan Byrne
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