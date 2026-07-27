OCPS Superintendent Maria Vazquez retiring after 2026-27 school year

After more than three decades in education, Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Maria Vazquez announced Monday that she will retire at the end of the 2026-2027 school year.

Vazquez shared the announcement in a letter to OCPS parents, employees and students, saying the decision came after months of reflection and conversations with her family.

She said the announcement is not a goodbye and that she remains committed to leading the district through the upcoming school year.

“Together, we have important work to accomplish, and I intend to make this final year one of our very best,” Vazquez wrote.

Vazquez has served as superintendent since 2022, making history as the first Hispanic superintendent to lead OCPS. During her tenure, she has overseen the district through enrollment changes, budget challenges and other issues shaping public education.

Her retirement announcement comes as OCPS continues to navigate those challenges, including a significant drop in student enrollment and financial pressures facing the district.

OCPS reported a loss of more than 6,600 students in fall 2025, going beyond its original enrollment projection, according to district enrollment data. The decline affected the district’s state funding and came as OCPS moved forward with the closure of seven schools.

In her letter, Vazquez reflected on her 35-year career in education, saying the moments that stand out most are not specific programs or milestones, but the relationships built with students, teachers, staff and families.

“Education has never simply been about schools. It is about people,” Vazquez wrote.

Vazquez said she will spend her final year focused on student achievement, supporting employees and working with families while helping the School Board prepare for the transition before stepping down at the end of the 2026-2027 school year.