Budget vetoes hit Central Florida projects and programs

Before signing his final state budget as governor on Monday, Ron DeSantis vetoed $1.7 billion in spending out of the state budget, including $810 million in line-item vetoes.

Among the cuts were millions of dollars for projects and programs in Central Florida.

Notably, DeSantis did not veto $4 million in funding for the families of the Groveland Four , the four young black men who were wrongfully accused of raping a white woman in Lake County in 1949.

Floodwater drainage

Kissimmee lost out on half a million dollars that would have helped fix ”severe and repetitive flooding” for hundreds of residents, according to the city’s request .

An existing private drainage system for a north Kissimmee neighborhood has collapsed, and the city wants to replace it with a new public drainage system.

That money from the state would have paid for nearly half of the new construction costs.

New evidence room

DeSantis denied a $750,000 request for the Kissimmee Police Department to expand its evidence room. The existing facility has been prone to leaks that have compromised evidence, according to the department’s budget request .

Local funds would have covered the other 84% of the project cost.

Aquatic center

An upcoming project in St. Cloud was another casualty. The Osceola County school district had asked for $1 million to help fund an aquatic center at the new “AAA” High School. The proposed pool would host swim meets and swim lessons and recreation for the public.

DeSantis vetoed that money, which would have paid for 7% of the total project cost.

PACE

And he vetoed more than $8.8 million to expand the state’s Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, in Central Florida. That money would have paid for 550 new clients in programs in Orange, Brevard and Marion counties.

Other Florida counties lost out on money for new positions, too.

Other funding

The vetoes affecting Central Florida include the ones listed here, split up by county. All but one of these vetoes can be found on the Florida House’s Appropriations Project Requests or the Senate’s Local Funding Initiative Requests .

Brevard County

Orange County

Volusia County

Osceola County

Lake County

Seminole County

Polk County