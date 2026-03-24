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Work begins on Mount Dora road washed away by historic flooding

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Mario Pedersen
Published March 24, 2026 at 5:42 PM EDT
A surge of stormwater breached two retention ponds and caused North Donnelly Street to collapse Sunday night, according to the city of Mount Dora. The road remained impassable Tuesday, as seen in this photo looking north up Donnelly from where it intersects with Old Eustis Road.
Molly Duerig
/
Central Florida Public Media
A surge of stormwater breached two retention ponds and caused North Donnelly Street to collapse in October. This file shows the damage, at the time, looking north up Donnelly from where it intersects with Old Eustis Road.

Almost six months after Lake County was hit with a deluge of rainwater, crews have begun to remove the remaining chunks of damaged road from Donnelly Street.

On Tuesday, crews began the process of rebuilding the parts of the Mount Dora road that were washed away in October when stormwater breached two retention ponds. It caused parts of North Donnelly Street and the adjacent walkway to collapse.

Mount Dora Mayor James Homich is pleased with the quick turnaround time.

“It wasn't a simple roadway fix that most people are used to in Florida, lay down, put down some asphalt,” Homich said. “We had to design drainage. We had to redesign the walkway. It was all a major project. And then, after we got the design, we had to bid it out for construction. That turnaround was pretty good.”

North Donnelly Street is one of the major arteries leading to downtown Mount Dora. Getting it back in operation was critical for traffic, Homich said.

The October storm dumped 19 inches of rain over parts of Lake County, which many residents said felt like a hurricane. The Florida Division of Emergency Management deployed pumps to suck up 30 million gallons of water from flooded areas around the county.

Due to the wet and hilly nature of the area, repairing the road is a challenge, Homich said, but he hopes the process will move quickly.

“It's a very wet area, and if we get more rain or heavy rain. … Hopefully, we're in the dry season, of course, it shouldn't be too problematic,” he said.

Homich said the project should be completed in early May.

Also on Tuesday, Lake County commissioners approved $2.5 million in emergency funds to repair Empire Church Road, which collapsed in February due to a sinkhole. The depression occurred along the portion of road between Bear Lake Road and Edgehill Drive in Groveland.
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Government & Politics Central Florida NewsLake County
Joe Mario Pedersen
Originally from South Florida, Joe Mario came to Orlando to attend the University of Central Florida where he graduated with degrees in Radio & Television Production, Film, and Psychology. He worked several beats and covered multimedia at The Villages Daily Sun but returned to the City Beautiful as a reporter for the Orlando Sentinel where he covered crime, hurricanes, and viral news. Joe Mario has too many interests and not enough time but tries to focus on his love for strange stories in comic books and horror movies. When he's not writing he loves to run in his spare time.
See stories by Joe Mario Pedersen
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