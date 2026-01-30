Mills faces angry constituents, addresses a flurry of questions in Oviedo town hall

U.S. Rep. Cory Mills was greeted by a chorus of angry “boos” as he entered the Oviedo Cultural Center for a town hall meeting on Thursday evening.

Outside the building, a crowd of demonstrators grew – many of them turned away as the building reached capacity. Thursday’s meeting followed a town hall meeting in Volusia County on Wednesday, where the Congressman was also met with boos from an angry crowd.

Since 2023, Mills, a Republican, has represented Florida’s 7th congressional district, which stretches from Orlando to Daytona and includes St. Augustine.

Those who made it into the Oviedo City Center on Thursday peppered Mills with a variety of questions, including one man who asked if he was benefiting from military contracts with the federal government, referring to Pacem Defense LLC, a private defense company co-founded by Mills. The congressman said his company was nearly bankrupt.

“Because I voted against funding to go to wars in Ukraine,” he said. “So actually, to the contrary, I've actually lost tremendously in this deal, but I enjoy coming up here and being yelled at for absolutely no money at all.”

Demonstrators outside the town hall were a mix of angry local Democrats who don’t approve of Mills’ support of President Donald Trump and the administration’s policies.

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media A crowd of demonstrators organizes on Thursday, outside the Oviedo Cultural Center, during a town hall meeting hosted by Republican U.S. Congressman Cory Mills.

There were also Republicans disapproving of Mills’ headline-grabbing scandals. Last year, a Florida court granted a protective order on Mills after his ex-girlfriend alleged the congressman threatened her with revenge porn.

Mills is also under investigation by a House Committee of Ethics for a number of issues, including whether he violated campaign finance laws, received special favors because of his position, and misused congressional resources.

Dave Morris is an Oviedo resident and registered Republican. He attended the town hall, but couldn’t get inside. When the congressman arrived, he called Mills an “oathbreaker” and called for him to step down.

“I haven't voted for him before. He's not a good person, and that's not who I want to represent me, regardless of political party,” he said.

As demonstrators continued chanting outside, Mills fended off a bombardment of questions inside, including whether or not he could stand by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency. Earlier this month, protests around the country erupted after ICE agents shot and killed Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minnesota.

“Our federal [immigration] officers, they should be doing exactly what they're doing, which is going to the extent of the law, to clean our streets up and guarantee safety for everyday Americans,” he said.

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media Republican U.S. Congressman Cory Mills, inside the town hall meeting at the Oviedo City Center. A crowd peppered Mills with a variety of questions regarding his support of the capture of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro, his position on immigration and due process, as well as tariffs.

When asked if he supported an investigation into the shootings, Mills offered his full support and said he supports an investigation into all shootings.

Mills also shared several confrontational exchanges with the crowd, including one man who took issue with Mills’ stance on the removal of Venezuelan President Nicholás Maduro.

“I didn’t realize how many people were family and friends of the drug cartel,” Mills said. The man responded with a “bless your heart.”

“You’re the kind of guy I really like. You have a nice beard, but it’s all keyboard courage, and it’s all backed by nothing,” Mills said.

Mills concluded the meeting by referring to Trump’s immigration policy and ICE.

“We're going to continue to try and clean up the streets, secure our borders, increase our economy, protect our men and women, and guarantee that those who serve in this nation,” he said.

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media Demonstrator outside the Cory Mills town hall meeting at the Oviedo Cultural Center, Thursday.

Winter Springs residents Scott and Linda Freeburn were inside the town hall. They’re registered Republicans and came out to hear Mills, hoping he could clear the air and the allegations surrounding him.

Scott said he was impressed with the congressman’s ability to remain poised in the face of angry constituents and yelling and in awe of Mills’ accomplishments. But he said he’s left with disappointment.

“It sounds like he's done an awful lot for his constituents in the four years that he's been here. He's just got some personal things in his life that just aren't so cool with us,” Scott said.

His wife, Linda, was less impressed.

“I had voted for Corey Mills before, but this time around, with stuff that's happened recently, (I’m) really questioning it,” she said.

Mills is up for re-election this year. Florida’s 7th congressional district has eight challengers to Mills’ seat, including two Republicans.