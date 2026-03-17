Demolition of Pulse nightclub building begins Wednesday

Demolition of the Pulse nightclub begins Wednesday morning when construction crews start dismantling the structure.

It’s been nearly 10 years since 49 people were killed and dozens more injured at Pulse. The mass shooting occurred early in the morning on June 12, 2016.

Jorshua Hernández-Carrión is a survivor who was shot twice.

“At this moment, I’m mad because it's going to be 10 years and we don't have no memorial,” he said. “This year, ten years and we don't have no sign, no building, no nothing.”

The process of removing the building and clearing the site to create space for the permanent memorial is expected to take several weeks. Artifacts from inside have already been removed and preserved. An adjacent building and other structures within a fenced area are also being dismantled.

The city of Orlando is building the permanent memorial. Mayor Buddy Dyer spoke about the process on Tuesday and said grief counselors will be available.

“We hope when we complete it -- you know it won't bring complete closure -- but we hope that'll bring some peace of mind and give us a place that we can come and think about and remember the victims and give a place for families to come and be at peace,” he said.

Designs for a permanent memorial are expected to be 60% complete in May. They are based on a conceptual design developed by a committee of people affected by the tragedy. Construction is scheduled to begin in September.