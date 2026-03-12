First measles case reported in Central Florida this year

The first case of measles in Central Florida this year was reported Thursday by the Florida Department of Health.

State records show the case was recorded on March 6. The highly contagious respiratory virus was found in a person living in Osceola County between the ages of 25 and 29.

It is the second case ever reported in Osceola, according to the state’s records going back to 1992. The first case was reported in 2011.

The Osceola County Department of Health did not respond to emails seeking additional information.

Records show the case was acquired in the U.S. outside of Florida, but they do not indicate where the resident acquired it.

The state reported 132 measles cases in Florida this year as of March. 7. That’s the most for any year in the public database. Last year, there were eight cases. The vast majority of the cases this year were found in Collier County.

Of Florida’s 93 “locally acquired” measles cases (meaning they were contracted in Florida), 70 reportedly were acquired in Collier County. The county is reporting a total of 98 cases, including those acquired outside the state.

Florida has the third most cases in the country this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. South Carolina leads the nation with 662 cases – double what the state reported for all of 2025.

So far this year, at least 1,281 patients have tested positive for measles in the U.S.. Last year, for the whole year, there were 2,283 cases.

This year’s cases are made up mostly (54%) by kids ages 5-19. That age group also makes up the majority of cases (56%) in Florida.

Experts say the reason measles is surging is because of low rates of people receiving the MMR vaccine, which is a two-shot immunization, usually administered by age 6.

However, any adult can receive both shots at a commercial pharmacy.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases and can be dangerous in babies and young children, according to the CDC. The health agency says that anyone unvaccinated is at risk of infection.

Without vaccination, nine out of 10 people who come into contact with an infected patient will contract the virus. Measles can cause a high fever of 105 degrees, a rash, and a severe cough.