Orange County School Board members point finger at state lawmakers over school closures

While reviewing proposals to consolidate seven schools in Orange County, several members of the School Board expressed anger and frustration with state leaders, saying they’re not supporting their institutions.

“If it was really equal and we were funded appropriately for what we provide, we wouldn't be here,” said Angie Gallo, the District 1 board member. “We've been up in Tallahassee. We've been begging. We've been giving statistics. We've been giving facts, not opinions, but facts. And yet, here we are in Orange County, and we're closing seven schools.”

On Tuesday, the School Board met to review the proposals in a session closed to public comment. The plan is to consolidate the students from the seven across 17 schools in the county.

According to OCPS, the county has seen a decline of 8,600 students in three years. About 6,000 students didn’t return to Orange County classrooms last year.

Board members cited several reasons for the closings, including the declining birth rate; expanded school choices, including charter schools; and new federal immigration policies.

The decision to close schools comes along with a $41 million reduction in operational revenue for the 2025-2026 school year, according to Superintendent Maria Vazquez.

“Seven schools were identified for potential consolidation due to long-term enrollment decline, projected future enrollment and proximity to newer or recently renovated neighboring schools,” she said.

The schools on the chopping block are McCoy, Bonneville, Orlo Vista, Chickasaw, Eccleston, and Meadow Woods elementary schools, along with Union Park Middle School.

Proposals suggested dispersing students over several schools. The closures could also push students out of schools that aren’t closing. For example, to consolidate the 321 students from Bonneville, the district recommended moving them to East Lake. To accommodate them, about 186 students in East Lake would move to Columbia Elementary.

Frustration with state leaders

As board members reviewed each proposal, many expressed their frustration to close schools down.

District 6 board member Stephanie Vanos took issue with state lawmakers' decision to support private schools while leaving the public education system behind.

“When you have $211 million of education money that could be coming to support our students and is going out to support students who are going to private, unaccountable schools. That is an issue,” she said.

Vicki-Elaine Felder, the District 5 board member, said parents need to understand that Florida legislators are the problem.

“The fight is going to have to be in Tallahassee. They are going to have to have the holy boldness to fight and say that more money is to be put in public education,” she said.

Felder also lamented the need to close schools.

“Shutting down a school, because we're educators, it seems like an oxymoron to shut down a school, but I believe that with prayer and great discussion, we will do what we can to make the best for our communities,” Felder said.

A school board Rural Development Workshop is scheduled for next Tuesday and will take public comment.