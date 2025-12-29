Shelters opening as temperatures drop in Central Florida

Cold weather shelters are opening in Central Florida, as cold weather sweeps through the area.

Shelters are opening in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, Flagler and Lake counties Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Orange will open cold weather shelters at the Barnett Park Recreation Center Gym and Goldenrod Recreation Center.

Osceola County will use First United Methodist Church St. Cloud, Iglesia Del Nazareno Casa De Vida and Poinciana Christian Church as shelters.

Seminole County will use the Rescue Outreach Mission.

Volusia County will use The Bridge operated by the Neighborhood Center, at 421 S. Palmetto Ave. in DeLand, and shelters operated by Halifax Urban Ministries.

The Bridge accepts guests starting at 6:30 p.m. They'll leave by about 8 a.m. the following morning after breakfast.

Halifax Urban Ministries can be reached at 386-317-5886.

In Brevard County, Matthew’s Hope, at 825 Forrest Ave., will provide shelter for unhoused individuals.

In Lake County a cold weather shelter will open at LifePointe Church, 3551 E. Orange Ave. in Eustis. It will open at 5 p.m. and stay open until 7 a.m.

Flagler County has already opened its cold weather shelters at The Sheltering Tree and the Rock Transformation Center.

All the shelters except for the Rock Transformation Center will primarily serve homeless residents. The shelter at the Rock Transformation Center is open to anyone who doesn’t have consistent heat.

Orange, Osceola, and Flagler counties all provide transportation to their shelters.

In Brevard County, Matthew’s Hope is also asking for help with collecting food, water and cold-weather clothes for the hundreds of men, women and children it will serve in the coming days. Here’s a list of items to donate:

Clothes:



Jeans

Sweat pants

Running/mesh-tyle shoes

Men’s boxer briefs

Ladies underwear

Hand warmers

Food needs:



Milk

Butter

Margarine

Breakfast sausage

Healthy snacks

Coffee (regular and decaf)

Coffee creamer

Juices (orange, apple and cranberry)

Sugar

Grits

Yogurt parfaits

Cheddar cheese

Mozzarella cheese (shredded)

Breakfast potatoes

Cream cheese

Sour cream

Biscuits

Salads (ready to serve)

Chicken broth

Ground beef

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Sweet ice tea mix

Lemonade mix

Protein drinks

Paper goods:



Paper (Dixie style) plates and bowls

Paper coffee cups

Plastic forks and spoons

Plastic juice cups

Paper towels

Steamer pans (13 x 9 inch)

Donations can be dropped by Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, or by appointment at 825 Forrest Ave. in Cocoa. The number to call is (407) 905-9500 (ext. 2)

