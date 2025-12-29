Shelters opening as temperatures drop in Central Florida
Cold weather shelters are opening in Central Florida, as cold weather sweeps through the area.
Shelters are opening in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, Flagler and Lake counties Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
Orange will open cold weather shelters at the Barnett Park Recreation Center Gym and Goldenrod Recreation Center.
Osceola County will use First United Methodist Church St. Cloud, Iglesia Del Nazareno Casa De Vida and Poinciana Christian Church as shelters.
Seminole County will use the Rescue Outreach Mission.
Volusia County will use The Bridge operated by the Neighborhood Center, at 421 S. Palmetto Ave. in DeLand, and shelters operated by Halifax Urban Ministries.
The Bridge accepts guests starting at 6:30 p.m. They'll leave by about 8 a.m. the following morning after breakfast.
Halifax Urban Ministries can be reached at 386-317-5886.
In Brevard County, Matthew’s Hope, at 825 Forrest Ave., will provide shelter for unhoused individuals.
In Lake County a cold weather shelter will open at LifePointe Church, 3551 E. Orange Ave. in Eustis. It will open at 5 p.m. and stay open until 7 a.m.
Flagler County has already opened its cold weather shelters at The Sheltering Tree and the Rock Transformation Center.
All the shelters except for the Rock Transformation Center will primarily serve homeless residents. The shelter at the Rock Transformation Center is open to anyone who doesn’t have consistent heat.
Orange, Osceola, and Flagler counties all provide transportation to their shelters.
In Brevard County, Matthew’s Hope is also asking for help with collecting food, water and cold-weather clothes for the hundreds of men, women and children it will serve in the coming days. Here’s a list of items to donate:
Clothes:
- Jeans
- Sweat pants
- Running/mesh-tyle shoes
- Men’s boxer briefs
- Ladies underwear
- Hand warmers
Food needs:
- Milk
- Butter
- Margarine
- Breakfast sausage
- Healthy snacks
- Coffee (regular and decaf)
- Coffee creamer
- Juices (orange, apple and cranberry)
- Sugar
- Grits
- Yogurt parfaits
- Cheddar cheese
- Mozzarella cheese (shredded)
- Breakfast potatoes
- Cream cheese
- Sour cream
- Biscuits
- Salads (ready to serve)
- Chicken broth
- Ground beef
- Fresh fruits and vegetables
- Sweet ice tea mix
- Lemonade mix
- Protein drinks
Paper goods:
- Paper (Dixie style) plates and bowls
- Paper coffee cups
- Plastic forks and spoons
- Plastic juice cups
- Paper towels
- Steamer pans (13 x 9 inch)
Donations can be dropped by Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, or by appointment at 825 Forrest Ave. in Cocoa. The number to call is (407) 905-9500 (ext. 2)