Mike Haridopolos wins Brevard County GOP primary in bid to replace Bill Posey

Republican Mike Haridopolos won by a landslide in one of Brevard County’s most anticipated primary races for Florida’s 8th Congressional District.

Haridopolos was the clear favorite among Republicans in Brevard winning the primary with more than 70% of the vote. He gave a speech that left supporters at the Eau Gallie Yacht Club in Melbourne energized Tuesday night.

"It doesn't get better than winning,” Haridopolos said, as Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” played in the background.

Haridopolos defeated local business owner John Hearton and Attorney Joe Babits.

Haridopolos’ victory was endorsed by some of the biggest names in American politics, including former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio, and Rep. Bill Posey. Posey has held the seat Haridopolos is hoping to win for the past 16 years.

If elected, Haridopolos has said he would focus on stopping illegal immigration, reducing the national debt, protecting the Indian River Lagoon, and supporting space exploration.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo Rep. Bill Posey and his wife, Katie Ingram.

Speaking to a room full of his supporters, Haridopolos said, he realized his job will also be to restore the public’s trust in government.

“I looked out into this sea of people, and I could tell you a story about every person who is in that sea of people, and that was the cool part about it. You know, it's about people, and I think we've lost that a bit,” Haridopolos said. “I think a lot of people look at the government now as an obstacle, as opposed to a person or a friend trying to help them.”

Haridopolos is no stranger to Florida politics. He previously served in the Florida Senate from 2003–2012, He also served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2000 to 2003.

Notably in attendance at the election results watch party were Rep. Bill Posey, State Sen. Keith Perry, and Rep. Randy Fine. Posey called Haridopolos “an asset.”

“To endorse Mike Haridopolos was, I think, the easiest choice to make,” Posey said.

For Haridopolos, it wasn’t as easy. He said Posey had to coax him back into politics after spending 12 years out of the game.

“My wife's beautiful, my kids are amazing. I mean, it's a great life. And so, when Bill came to me and said, ‘I'd really like to see you run.’ It was not an easy decision to make,” the candidate said.

His wife, Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos, said she fully stands behind his decision.

“We had a long conversation when the question was posed to us, and we prayed about it as a family, and he said to me, ‘I can't live with myself knowing what I know about how to be a leader and what our country needs and not rise to the calling,’” she said. "And I said, 'I love you, and I love our country, and we are going to do it.'"

Other people at the watch party echoed similar sentiments. According to Fine, Haridopolos has overwhelming support because people trust he knows what he’s doing.

“Mike’s uniquely qualified to do a great job. Why would we not want someone who was president of the Senate and knows how to move the needle?” Fine said. “He's a no-brainer and the voters showed that tonight.”

Haridopolos will face Democratic candidate Sandy Kennedy in the November general election for Posey’s seat.

The winner will be Brevard’s first new congressional representative in 16 years.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo Mike Haridopolos celebrates his win on stage with his family and supporters.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.