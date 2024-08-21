With most of Florida's primary elections under wraps, counties are turning to cleanup

After wrapping up primary elections Tuesday, Orange and Osceola counties are turning to the cleanup of hundreds of candidate signs placed across the region. But these yard signs are tough to recycle. They’re made up of a particular plastic that usually ends up in landfills, something both counties are trying to prevent.



Recycling in Seminole County

Seminole County Solid Waste is partnering with the League of Women Voters of Seminole County, and PureCycle Technologies.

Now through September 3, people can drop off signs at the Central Transfer Station in Longwood that will then be recycled by PureCycle—and not end up in a landfill.

The Central Transfer Station is located at 1950 S.R. 419, in Longwood. The station is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Orange County is going green

Along with Orange County, League of Women Voters, the City of Orlando and the city of Winter Park are teaming up with recycling company NuCycle.

Sign drop offs can be made through September 1, but before donating, you must remove the wood and metal frames from the signs.

Here are the drop off locations for Orange County:

Broadway United Methodist Church406 E. Amelia St. Orlando, Fl 32803

First Unitarian Church1901 E. Robinson St. Orlando, FL 32803

Solid Waste Management1028 Woods Avenue Orlando, FL 32805

Porter Transfer Station1326 Good Homes Rd. Orlando, FL 32818

Cady Way Pool2529 Cady Way Winter Park, FL 32792

Mead Botanical Garden1310 S. Denning Dr. Winter Park, FL 32789

Winter Park Fire Department – Station 641439 Howell Branch Rd. Winter Park, FL 32789