Vote 2024: Central Florida Primary Election watch

Some Florida counties had difficulty Tuesday reporting primary election results to the public because of an unspecified glitch involving a vendor, state officials said.

Secretary of State Cord Byrd said at a news conference that counties using the vendor VR Systems reported the issue, which included websites timing out.

“This was an issue with their public-facing websites. It had nothing to do with the data or the votes being transmitted to the Department of State,” Byrd said.

A person who answered the phone at VR Systems forwarded The Associated Press to COO Ben Martin, who did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.

The elections supervisor in Hillsborough County, Craig Latimer, said in a statement that the unknown problem caused “intermittent down time and slowness” on its websites but there was no interference with tabulation of votes.

“The public website is completely separate from the vote tabulation system, voter registration system or election night results reporting website,” according to the statement.

VR Systems Chief Operating Officer Ben Martin provided this statement:

We share everyone’s sense of urgency to identify why people may have experienced problems accessing our customers' websites. First and foremost, the election night reporting of the unofficial results was not impacted, and there is no indication of malicious activity.

Some counties reported that their websites were experiencing intermittent downtime and slowness. We know the public expects responsive websites, and we immediately assigned a full team to troubleshoot and resolve the issue. We have now fully restored our customers’ websites.

Based on our analysis of today’s event, we believe the logging that was enabled as a security measure was at the root of the issues that our customers experienced. This log records the action on the content management system serving our customers' websites. Late in the day, it began to grow exponentially due to the increase in traffic to the websites. We believe this put extraordinary stress on the system.

While we worked to fix the issue, we had to ensure the public could access election night reporting through our customers’ websites. To do this, we created and posted a webpage available to the public that included links to the unofficial election night results posted by each county.

With our customer’s websites fully restored, we have begun working with external technical experts to assist us with further analyzing and optimizing our system to ensure this doesn’t happen again.