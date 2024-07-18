Voter Guide 2024

The 2024 election cycle is in full-swing. This year, journalists here at Central Florida Public Media, and at our partner stations across the state, have put together this voting guide to help you decide who gets your vote. Want to know who’s funding a candidate? Have questions about a candidate’s stance on issues important to you? We’ve asked. We also asked every single Central Florida candidate for Congress, State House and Senate where they stand on the six constitutional amendments being considered this November.



This voter guide currently reflects the upcoming Primary Election as well as those General Elections that are already set. And while you’re here, please take a moment to fill out our election survey. Tell us what local concerns you have when it comes to Vote 2024.

