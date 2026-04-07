Artemis II flies by the moon and a look at NASA’s budget proposal

For the first time in over fifty years, the Artemis II mission became the first to bring astronauts back to the moon.

During their lunar flyby, the crew observed parts of the moon never observed by the human eye and made observations about the moon that will be crucial for the future of the Artemis program and our understanding of our moon.

Planetary Scientists Addie Dove and Paul Byrne join the show to talk about these observations and the future of lunar understanding.

Then, NASA is once again facing a significant budget cut from the White House.

The proposal could cut 23% of the space agency’s budget.

We’ll speak with the Planetary Society’s Casey Drier about these potential cuts and what it means for the future of NASA, and programs like Artemis.