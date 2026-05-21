Orange County reports 2 measles patients

On Thursday, the state reported that two Orange County residents were diagnosed with measles. One of them is a young child.

According to the state’s most recent records update , the cases were first diagnosed last Friday. One patient was listed between the ages of 25 and 29. The other was listed at 4 years of age or younger. Both cases were acquired within the state.

Measles is highly contagious and is spread through the air, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease is especially dangerous for children younger than 5. Symptoms include: fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes, and feeling tired. Measles is often characterized by its infamous spotted rash, which, according to the FDOH , appears three to five days after the initial symptoms.

Central Florida Public Media reached out to the FDOH requesting information on the epidemiological investigation, but the department said it could not comment.

Joe Mario Pedersen / Central Florida Public Media The Florida Department of Health in Orange County.

The state has not yet issued any advisories or “ health alerts ” regarding this latest outbreak.

The two cases in Orange County come amid a record year for measles in Florida.

According to the state’s online database, which goes back to 1992, Florida has reported 152 cases of measles this year. That figure makes up 41 percent of all measles cases in the state’s history since 1992.

Most of this year’s cases , 107, were reported out of Collier County. A large portion of those diagnosed were students at Ave Maria University.

While cases boomed in Florida for the first two months of the year, reports of measles slowed down to a halt by the start of May.

. / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Measles is a highly contagious virus that lives in the nose and throat mucus of an infected person. It can spread to others through coughing and sneezing. The virus can live for up to two hours in an airspace. If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface and then touch their eyes, noses, or mouths, they can become infected.

Since 1992, Orange County has reported 20 cases of measles. The last time measles was in the county was 2024, when one case, acquired from outside of Florida, was reported. Before that, 2013 was the most recent year the county reported locally acquired cases, documenting four.

The concern for epidemiologists will be stopping the spread of measles any further in the county. According to the CDC , if someone has measles, up to 90% of those nearby that patient who are not immunized will get infected. Measles spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can live and hang in the air for about two hours.

. / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention As of May 14, 2026, 1,893 confirmed measles cases were reported in the United States in 2026. For the full year of 2025, a total of 2,288 confirmed* measles cases were reported in the United States.

In 2000, America declared that measles had been eliminated from within the country, meaning continuous domestic spread had been halted for over 12 months. In recent years, the virus has made a comeback. Experts state the reason is likely because of waning interest in the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Florida is not the only state to see a resurgence in measles. So far this year, Florida has the fourth-highest case total, beaten out by South Carolina, Utah, and Texas. South Carolina has reported 669 cases.