OCPS will open a ‘microschool’ focused on baseball and softball

Orange County Public Schools is opening what it calls a “microschool" in August focused on baseball and softball.

The innovative program is an attempt to attract parents as student enrollment declines, amid lower birthrates and competition from Florida's universal voucher program.

A district spokesman said the microschool will have 48 students in third through sixth grade at Cheney Elementary in Orlando. The students will be on the same campus, but they'll be their own separate school with two teachers and two coaches.

Hundreds of parents expressed an interest in response to a survey. So there's going to be a waiting list -- and the district is looking to hold an informational meeting and tryouts.

The students will be on teams that compete in sports leagues for children ages 10-and-under and 12-and-under.

In an interview with Central Florida Public Media's Engage, District 3 School Board member Alicia Farrant said the survey responses show what parents want.

"Smaller schools, they're wanting a little more tailored environment where kids are really being able to focus on what they love," Farrant said. "And also, you know, really the sky's the limit. Baseball, softball, I could see soccer."

Farrant said parents want to see this kind of innovation.

"And we can't just continue doing the same thing and hoping we'll gain parents back," she said. "Parents are wanting new, they want improved, they want ... fresh ideas -- but also continually focus on a high academic environment."

District officials say this could lead to programs focused on other sports as well, such as soccer.