NASA’s next budget and the search for habitable worlds

Last year, NASA was facing a proposal that would substantially cut the agency’s budget, especially its science divisions.

But now, Congress has largely ignored the proposed White House budget plan and is moving forward with its own, one that is just slightly less than the budget approved for last fiscal year.

We’ll speak with the planetary society’s Casey Drier about what this new budget actually funds and how it will affect the space agency.

Then, scientists are trying to answer the age-old question, are we alone in the universe?

NASA and partners are working on the Habitable Worlds Observatory to answer that question as it scans our universe for signs of life.

We’ll speak with NASA’s Shawn Domagal-Goldman about the observatory and its mission.