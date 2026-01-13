© 2026 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Are We There Yet?

NASA’s next budget and the search for habitable worlds

By Orion Boone, Brendan Byrne & Marian Summerall
Published January 13, 2026 at 4:51 PM EST
Astronaut Robert L. Curbeam Jr., STS-116 mission specialist, meets the NASA logo up close during the Dec. 14 space walk to perform ISS work, which he shared with European Space Agency astronaut Christer Fuglesang.
Last year, NASA was facing a proposal that would substantially cut the agency’s budget, especially its science divisions.

But now, Congress has largely ignored the proposed White House budget plan and is moving forward with its own, one that is just slightly less than the budget approved for last fiscal year.

We’ll speak with the planetary society’s Casey Drier about what this new budget actually funds and how it will affect the space agency.

Then, scientists are trying to answer the age-old question, are we alone in the universe?

NASA and partners are working on the Habitable Worlds Observatory to answer that question as it scans our universe for signs of life.

We’ll speak with NASA’s Shawn Domagal-Goldman about the observatory and its mission.

