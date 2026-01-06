Space 2026 and a plan to rescue a dying space telescope

2025 was a busy year for space exploration, and 2026 promises to bring some exciting missions like sending a crew on a trip around the moon and back.

We’ll take a look back at the year in space news and what’s ahead with Eric Berger, senior space editor at Ars Technica, and Anthony Colangelo, host of the podcast Main Engine Cutoff.

Then, a dying space telescope could get a new change on life.

The SWIFT observatory is slowly falling out of orbit and might come crashing down through the atmosphere by the end of the year.

But one commercial company is on an ambitious mission to save it. We’ll speak with Ghonhee Lee, CEO of Katalyst Space Technologies, about the mission to lift a falling telescope.