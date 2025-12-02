© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Are We There Yet?

Starliner’s next move and a deep dive into Gemini program

By Brendan Byrne, Marian Summerall and Orion Boone
Published December 2, 2025 at 4:59 PM EST
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft that launched NASA's Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station is pictured docked to the Harmony module's forward port. This view is from a window on the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft docked to the port adjacent to the Starliner.
JSC
/
NASA
After last year's Starliner Crew mission – which returned without a crew--Boeing’s human spacecraft will fly again, but without people.

NASA has reviewed its contract with the space company, which includes a third uncrewed test flight.

We’ll speak with Ars Technica’s Eric Berger about Starliner plus a look at some of the recent space news.

Then, before Apollo took humans to the moon, there was the Gemini program.

The program was crucial to helping humans land on the moon – mastering key things like docking and rendezvous in orbit.

We’ll speak with author Jeffrey Kluger about his new book "Gemini: Stepping Stone to the Moon, The Untold Story,” that dives deep into Gemini’s contributions to the moon landings.

