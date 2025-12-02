Starliner’s next move and a deep dive into Gemini program

After last year's Starliner Crew mission – which returned without a crew--Boeing’s human spacecraft will fly again, but without people.

NASA has reviewed its contract with the space company, which includes a third uncrewed test flight.

We’ll speak with Ars Technica’s Eric Berger about Starliner plus a look at some of the recent space news.

Then, before Apollo took humans to the moon, there was the Gemini program.

The program was crucial to helping humans land on the moon – mastering key things like docking and rendezvous in orbit.

We’ll speak with author Jeffrey Kluger about his new book "Gemini: Stepping Stone to the Moon, The Untold Story,” that dives deep into Gemini’s contributions to the moon landings.