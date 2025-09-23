© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
are-we-there-yet-logo-2019-final-200x200-2
Are We There Yet?

An exoplanet milestone and talking about space junk

By Orion Boone, Brendan Byrne & Marian Summerall
Published September 23, 2025 at 4:34 PM EDT
K2-33b, shown in this illustration, is one of the youngest exoplanets detected to date using NASA Kepler Space Telescope. It makes a complete orbit around its star in about five days. These two characteristics combined provide exciting new directions for planet-formation theories. K2-33b could have formed on a farther out orbit and quickly migrated inward. Alternatively, it could have formed in situ, or in place.
NASA/JPL-Caltech
K2-33b, shown in this illustration, is one of the youngest exoplanets detected to date using NASA Kepler Space Telescope. It makes a complete orbit around its star in about five days. These two characteristics combined provide exciting new directions for planet-formation theories. K2-33b could have formed on a farther out orbit and quickly migrated inward. Alternatively, it could have formed in situ, or in place.

In the search for planets outside our solar system, NASA is celebrating a big milestone. The agency so far has confirmed more than 6,000 potential exoplanets orbiting stars other than our Sun. It’s a big leap since the first exoplanet was confirmed in the 1990's.

Planetary scientists and hosts of the podcast Walkabout the Galaxy, Josh Colwell and Addie Dove, join us to delve into this milestone and lay out what’s ahead in identifying planets outside our solar system.

Then, over the coming weeks, we’ll be tackling space junk on this show. To kick-off our periodic conversations on orbital debris, we’ll talk with a researcher. about space junk.

Communication Scholar and professor Patrice Kohl joins us to talk about space junk risks and how the public understands the issue.

Are We There Yet?
