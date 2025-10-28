The spooks of science fiction and science fact

We are getting into the Halloween spirit with our annual spooky episode.

And what better way to celebrate than with a spooky flick?

We’ll speak with NPR’s critic at large Eric Deggans about his favorites pace-themed scary sci-fi movies.

Then, from science fiction to science fact: What cosmic creeps are out there in our universe? From black holes to green comets, we’ll dive into the scarier side of space exploration.

We’ll speak with UCF's Yan Fernandez, Addie Dove and University of Vermont’s Jim Cooney about our scary universe.