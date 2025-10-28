© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
are-we-there-yet-logo-2019-final-200x200-2
Are We There Yet?

The spooks of science fiction and science fact

By Marian Summerall, Orion Boone & Brendan Byrne
Published October 28, 2025 at 5:12 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Eric Deggans the Knight Professor of Journalism and Media Ethics at Washington and Lee University in Virginia and a critic at large with NPR talks about the first two “Alien” movies.
screenshot
/
Central Florida Public Media
Eric Deggans the Knight Professor of Journalism and Media Ethics at Washington and Lee University in Virginia and a critic at large with NPR talks about the first two “Alien” movies.

We are getting into the Halloween spirit with our annual spooky episode.

And what better way to celebrate than with a spooky flick?

We’ll speak with NPR’s critic at large Eric Deggans about his favorites pace-themed scary sci-fi movies.

Then, from science fiction to science fact: What cosmic creeps are out there in our universe? From black holes to green comets, we’ll dive into the scarier side of space exploration.

We’ll speak with UCF's Yan Fernandez, Addie Dove and University of Vermont’s Jim Cooney about our scary universe.

Are We There Yet?
Stay Connected
Marian Summerall
Marian is a multimedia journalist at Central Florida Public Media working as a reporter and producer for the 'Are We There Yet?' space podcast.
See stories by Marian Summerall
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
See stories by Brendan Byrne
More Episodes