Are We There Yet?

The government shutdown hits NASA, and scientists find potential signs of life on Mars.

By Orion Boone, Marian Summerall & Brendan Byrne
Published October 7, 2025 at 5:19 PM EDT
A view of the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 22, 2020. Painting of the NASA logo, also called the meatball, continues on the 525-foot-tall building. HM2 and H.I.S. Painting of Titusville, Florida, are repainting the meatball and the American Flag on the iconic building.
With the U-S- government shutdown, NASA employees are being sent home on furlough, and NASA science is on pause.

We’ll speak with NASA Watch's Keith Cowing about the shutdown and the potential impact on NASA employees.

Then, we’ll explore the timeless question. Could there be life on another planet?

Scientists have detected a potential biosignature on Mars, a possible sign of life on the red planet.

We’ll speak with NASA’s Nicky Fox about this potential ground-breaking discovery, plus a look at space weather and other missions from NASA exploring the universe.

