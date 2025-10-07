The government shutdown hits NASA, and scientists find potential signs of life on Mars.

With the U-S- government shutdown, NASA employees are being sent home on furlough, and NASA science is on pause.

We’ll speak with NASA Watch's Keith Cowing about the shutdown and the potential impact on NASA employees.

Then, we’ll explore the timeless question. Could there be life on another planet?

Scientists have detected a potential biosignature on Mars, a possible sign of life on the red planet.

We’ll speak with NASA’s Nicky Fox about this potential ground-breaking discovery, plus a look at space weather and other missions from NASA exploring the universe.