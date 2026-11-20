Rates to raise by more than 10% in Florida

Americans receiving healthcare coverage from Affordable Care Act-brokered policies can expect premiums to increase by a median of 15%. This is a compounding an increase in 2026 that saw the median finalized rate increase by 20%, nationally.

Florida leads the nation in the number of ACA enrollees per capita with more than 3.9 million state residents holding ACA brokered policies this year. That figure represents a 10% reduction from 2025 when an enhanced tax subsidy passed in 2021 at the height of the COVID pandemic was allowed to expire, driving up ACA premiums. Because of that expiration, and the resulting reduction in insurance pools, along with the rising cost of healthcare, many Floridians are beginning the new year wondering how they’ll pay for health insurance, if they have it at all.

“Sometimes there is shock.”

Healthcare navigators are trying to guide clients into sustainable plans as ACA open enrollment enters it’s fourth week. Xonjenese Jacobs is a navigator with Covering Florida Kids and Families – a free program from the University of South Florida that helps residents with access to healthcare.

“Sometimes there’s shock because, of course, people had not expected for many of the increases that have been a little steady from last year to present,” Jacobs told Engage. “With the enhanced premium tax credits being reduced last year, and seeing increased costs and the subsequent increases that have happened this year.”

Jacobs says clients are finding plans more restrictive of doctor choices and out-of-network coverage, and finds herself suggesting to some that health insurance isn’t the best option, telling Engage

“Maybe the doctor's plan for self-pay might work for you, rather than paying a monthly premium of $130 or more for some coverage when you know that all you want to do is just have that one doctor's visit.”

Trading in-person visits for telemedicine

Some Central Floridians with plans purchased through the ACA Marketplace are forcing enrollees to compromise the quality of their healthcare. Winter Park resident Lynnette Bidwell is a former retail manager who was forced into retirement by a chronic ailment. From 2025 to 2026, her existing comprehensive policy jumped nearly 600%, from $37 to $218 per month. Bidwell chose to switch to a more affordable plan under Florida OSCAR, losing her vision and dental coverage as well as her primary care physician.

“I’ve been with him for ten years and he has all my medical history. He’s like the gate keeper and if I want to see him, I have to pay out-of-pocket” Bidwell told Engage.

Bidwell’s Oscar plan is also forcing her into telemedicine over in-office visits, which she found to be difficult to schedule.

“You’d make an appointment online, for Zoom,” Bidwell shared, “but typically they’re booked. You can’t get an appointment and there’s no physician within 50 miles – I checked up to a hundred miles. There’s no physician that takes Oscar.”

The safety nets beyond ACA

The purpose of setting up the ACA Marketplace is in the name: to provide affordable healthcare access. As premiums on ACA plans continue to increase, the ability to rely on it as a backstop diminishes. For those who can’t afford plans through the ACA, there are free and charitable clinics throughout the state. Scott Darius, Executive Director of Florida Voices for Health, says while these clinics can offer the same quality of healthcare as most doctors and facilities, they are hamstrung, financially.

“These are organizations that are relying in large part on state funding from charitable contributions from their local communities, and they're doing a lot,” Darius says. “They're holding the line with very few resources.”

Open enrollment for healthcare plans on the ACA is active and will continue through January 15.