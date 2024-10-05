Milton forecast to become a major hurricane, will impact Florida this coming week

Tropical depression 14 was named by the National Hurricane Center this morning. About 2 hours later the NHC upgraded it to Tropical Storm Milton. And as of the 5PM update, the NHC believes Milton could be as powerful as a Category 3 hurricane before it impacts Florida next week.

Oct 5th, 2024: 5PM Tropical Update

🚨Tropical Storm #Milton is forecast to quickly intensify & is expected to be at or near major hurricane strength as it nears FL.

⚠️ HAVE A PLAN!

📢 Please listen to your local officials!

#FLwx — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) October 5, 2024

Milton is expected to linger over the western Gulf of Mexico through the weekend, before it begins to accelerate eastward by the early workweek. By the early to middle part of the upcoming week, forecasters at the NHC anticipate that Milton will strengthen into potentially a category three hurricane.

Key Messages from the National Hurricane Center:

1. Milton is forecast to quickly intensify while it moves eastward to northeastward across the Gulf of Mexico and be at or near major hurricane strength when it reaches the west coast of the Florida Peninsula mid week.

2. There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and wind impacts for portions of the west coast of the Florida beginning late Tuesday or Wednesday. Residents in these areas should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, follow any advice given by local officials, and check back for updates to the forecast.

3. Areas of heavy rainfall will impact portions of Florida Sunday and Monday well ahead of Milton, with heavy rainfall more directly related to the system expected later on Tuesday through Wednesday night. This rainfall brings the risk of flash, urban, and areal flooding, along with minor to moderate river flooding.

Regardless of the amount of strengthening that Milton undergoes, heavy rain is expected over the southern half of the Florida peninsula this week. The preliminary rainfall forecast through Saturday October 12 is between four and 8 inches for locations along and south of I-4 and for the immediate Atlantic Coast. The forecast for exact totals will likely change over the next few days, but the overall theme will remain consistent: Heavy rainfall for parts of the peninsula will pose a mounting threat for flash flooding next week.

This is an evolving weather situation. It's important to keep up with the forecast over the weekend. And check to make sure your family’s hurricane plan is up to date.

Spanish versionEl Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC) ha nombrado a la depresión tropical 14 esta mañana. Unas 2 horas más tarde, el NHC la actualizó a tormenta tropical Milton. Y a partir de la actualización de las 5:00 p. m., el NHC cree que Milton podría ser tan poderoso como un huracán de categoría 3 antes de impactar Florida a mediados de semana.Se espera que Milton permanezca sobre el oeste del Golfo de México durante el fin de semana, antes de comenzar a acelerar hacia el este a principios de la semana laboral. Para principios y mediados de la próxima semana, los meteorólogos del NHC anticipan que Milton se fortalecerá hasta convertirse potencialmente en un huracán de categoría 3.Mensajes clave del Centro Nacional de Huracanes:

1. Se pronostica que Milton se intensificará rápidamente mientras se mueve de este a noreste a través del Golfo de México y alcanzará o estará cerca de la fuerza de un huracán importante cuando llegue a la costa oeste de la península de Florida a mediados de la semana.

2. Existe un riesgo creciente de marejadas ciclónicas y vientos potencialmente mortales en partes de la costa oeste de Florida a partir de la tarde del martes o miércoles. Los residentes de estas áreas deben asegurarse de tener su plan de huracanes en marcha, seguir los consejos de los funcionarios locales y volver a consultar las actualizaciones del pronóstico.

3. Las áreas de fuertes lluvias afectarán partes de Florida el domingo y el lunes mucho antes que Milton, y se esperan fuertes lluvias más directamente relacionadas con el sistema más tarde el martes y el miércoles por la noche. Estas lluvias traen el riesgo de inundaciones repentinas, urbanas y superficiales, junto con inundaciones de ríos de leves a moderadas.Independientemente del grado de fortalecimiento que experimente Milton, se esperan fuertes lluvias en la mitad sur de la península de Florida esta semana. El pronóstico preliminar de lluvia hasta el sábado 12 de octubre es de entre cuatro y ocho pulgadas para las ubicaciones a lo largo y al sur de la I-4 y para la costa atlántica inmediata. El pronóstico de totales exactos probablemente cambiará en los próximos días, pero el tema general se mantendrá constante: las fuertes lluvias en partes de la península representarán una amenaza creciente de inundaciones repentinas la próxima semana.Esta es una situación meteorológica que evolucionará,. Es importante mantenerse al día con el pronóstico durante el fin de semana. Y verifique que el plan de huracanes de su familia esté actualizado.

